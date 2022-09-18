Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Connor Norby homers in Triple-A debut in Norfolk Tides loss
The Norfolk Tides (71-71) fell to the Durham Bulls (80-62), 9-2, Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Bulls clinched the season series over the Tides with their 11th win. The most exciting highlight of the night for the Tides was Connor Norby making his Triple-A debut for the Tides....
Augusta Free Press
Norfolk Tides score seven in the fourth, complete series win over Charlotte Knights with Sunday triumph
The Norfolk Tides (71-70) defeated the Charlotte Knights (55-86), 9-1, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The victory clinched a 5-1 series win vs. Charlotte. The Tides scored first in the bottom of the third when Colton Cowser...
Augusta Free Press
The ACC is finally moving to Charlotte: Try to act like you’re not surprised
The worst-kept secret on Tobacco Road was that the ACC would be moving its headquarters from the conference's long-time home in Greensboro down I-85 to Charlotte. It's finally official today. "The Board of Directors is...
WTKR
At 3-0, Hampton prepares for first CAA showdown
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton is out to its best start in 15 years on the football field, but competition is about to jump up a notch for the Pirates, who are about to set sail in their new conference schedule. HU is 3-0 after Saturday's 17-7 win over Norfolk State...
ACC headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the ACC’s move. The ACC is moving its headquarters to Charlotte. The tournament has and will continue to rotate throughout the region. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC headquarters is officially moving. After months of anticipation, the tournament’s board of directors […]
charlotteonthecheap.com
Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT
Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
13News Now Vault: Former sailor recalls life aboard USS Monterey
NORFOLK, Va. — It was in 1989 that Chris Birtles was assigned to USS Monterey. Like the guided-missile cruiser, Birtles was brand new to the Navy at the time. “We did all the firsts together,” said Birtles. Birtles was there for the ship’s commissioning ceremony just months later...
anglerschannel.com
Mixon Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on High Rock Lake
SALISBURY, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Boater Robert Mixon of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 37 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on High Rock Lake in Salisbury, North Carolina. The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division. Mixon earned $4,189 for his victory.
Portsmouth, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Portsmouth. The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00. The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Bay Weekly
Time to Grow: Blue Catfish May Grow to 100 Pounds
The rod at my elbow suddenly bent dangerously deep in its holder and the reel’s drag emitted a pronounced and continued groan. Since I was already occupied with getting a previously hooked whisker fish into the net, I had to ignore the second till the first fish was handled. Getting it onboard after some difficulty, I picked up the straining unit.
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VA
To operate a new short-term rental in the city of Norfolk, VA, owners and their properties must be compliant with several laws and regulations. In this post, we will cover the recently-updated rules and regulations for vacation rentals in Norfolk.
nsu.edu
NSU Named Top 20 HBCU
For the third year in a row, Norfolk State University has been ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the Top 20 HBCUs in the nation. The Higher Education Act of 1965 defines an HBCU as "any historically Black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans, and that is accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency or association determined by the Secretary (of Education) to be a reliable authority as to the quality of training offered or is, according to such an agency or association, making reasonable progress toward accreditation."
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Daniel Whitaker (Chesapeake City Council)
Daniel Whitaker is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Hampton Public Library site leads to adult toy store
Heather Young was looking for some sun exposure when she took her library card outside to renew some books online. What she got was too hot for the Hampton mom to handle.
California Burrito could be next Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?
There have been no high-profile violent incidents at California Burrito along Norfolk's Granby Street, but still the City of Norfolk is recommending its permit that allows it to operate like a nightclub be revoked.
WXII 12
North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85
North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
Father of ODU student killed speaks out
Right now police are searching for a Norfolk man found guilty of several charges in the death of ODU student Christopher Cummings.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces 100,000th veteran hire through V3 program
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the Virginia Values Veterans Program surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the program. V3 Certified Employers were recognized for their contributions in the hiring of Virginia veterans and military spouses.
Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe
HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
virginiamercury.com
A politically connected Portsmouth HOA and more Va. headlines
• Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, said she expects lawsuits against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to change how transgender students are treated in public schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this.”—WTOP. • The governor is traveling to Arizona next month to campaign for...
