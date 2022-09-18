For the third year in a row, Norfolk State University has been ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the Top 20 HBCUs in the nation. The Higher Education Act of 1965 defines an HBCU as "any historically Black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans, and that is accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency or association determined by the Secretary (of Education) to be a reliable authority as to the quality of training offered or is, according to such an agency or association, making reasonable progress toward accreditation."

