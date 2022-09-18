ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Augusta Free Press

Connor Norby homers in Triple-A debut in Norfolk Tides loss

The Norfolk Tides (71-71) fell to the Durham Bulls (80-62), 9-2, Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Bulls clinched the season series over the Tides with their 11th win. The most exciting highlight of the night for the Tides was Connor Norby making his Triple-A debut for the Tides....
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

At 3-0, Hampton prepares for first CAA showdown

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton is out to its best start in 15 years on the football field, but competition is about to jump up a notch for the Pirates, who are about to set sail in their new conference schedule. HU is 3-0 after Saturday's 17-7 win over Norfolk State...
HAMPTON, VA
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WAVY News 10

ACC headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the ACC’s move. The ACC is moving its headquarters to Charlotte. The tournament has and will continue to rotate throughout the region. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC headquarters is officially moving. After months of anticipation, the tournament’s board of directors […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT

Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
CHARLOTTE, NC
anglerschannel.com

Mixon Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on High Rock Lake

SALISBURY, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Boater Robert Mixon of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 37 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on High Rock Lake in Salisbury, North Carolina. The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division. Mixon earned $4,189 for his victory.
SALISBURY, NC
Person
Cadyn Grenier
Person
Blake Rutherford
Person
Mark Payton
Bay Weekly

Time to Grow: Blue Catfish May Grow to 100 Pounds

The rod at my elbow suddenly bent dangerously deep in its holder and the reel’s drag emitted a pronounced and continued groan. Since I was already occupied with getting a previously hooked whisker fish into the net, I had to ignore the second till the first fish was handled. Getting it onboard after some difficulty, I picked up the straining unit.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
nsu.edu

NSU Named Top 20 HBCU

For the third year in a row, Norfolk State University has been ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the Top 20 HBCUs in the nation. The Higher Education Act of 1965 defines an HBCU as "any historically Black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans, and that is accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency or association determined by the Secretary (of Education) to be a reliable authority as to the quality of training offered or is, according to such an agency or association, making reasonable progress toward accreditation."
NORFOLK, VA
#Norfolk Tides#Charlotte Knights#Rbi
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Daniel Whitaker (Chesapeake City Council)

Daniel Whitaker is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WXII 12

North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85

North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
HAMPTON, VA
virginiamercury.com

A politically connected Portsmouth HOA and more Va. headlines

• Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, said she expects lawsuits against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to change how transgender students are treated in public schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this.”—WTOP. • The governor is traveling to Arizona next month to campaign for...
VIRGINIA STATE

