Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

What do Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings need to do to fix the shockingly gummed up UVA offense?

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Des Kitchings is catching heat from UVA fans because his offense, through three games, frankly, sucks. Virginia averaged 34.6 points and 515.8 yards per game in 2021 under head coach Bronco Mendenhall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Under Kitchings, who is new coach Tony Elliott’s OC, the Cavaliers are averaging – gulp! – 17.7 points and 413.3 yards per game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Connor Norby homers in Triple-A debut in Norfolk Tides loss

The Norfolk Tides (71-71) fell to the Durham Bulls (80-62), 9-2, Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Bulls clinched the season series over the Tides with their 11th win. The most exciting highlight of the night for the Tides was Connor Norby making his Triple-A debut for the Tides....
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Water service interruption planned for Thursday in A Street area

The water line relocation on A Street in Waynesboro is scheduled for Thursday. This includes the 1600 and 1700 blocks of A Street. According to an alert from the city, residents in the area will experience an interruption in water service starting at 9 a.m. The interruption is expected to last for several hours.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday in Fishersville

On Saturday, Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On walk day,...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro voters: Absentee ballots for November election are in the mail

The Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections office have mailed absentee ballots to all Waynesboro voters. According to their social media account, the ballots should be arriving soon for permanent absentee voters or those who requested a ballot for the November 2022 election. Voters are reminded:. If you are voting a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for identity theft

A Norfolk woman was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft. According to court documents, Shaneca Moseley, 39, engaged in an identity takeover of C.J., a New Jersey resident. Between 2018 and 2020, Moseley impersonated C.J. by possessing and using a forged driver’s license containing C.J.’s personal identifying information, including name, date of birth, home address, and driver’s license number, and a Social Security card containing C.J.’s Social Security number.
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Highland County jail inmate who escaped during transport still at large

A McDowell man who kicked his way out of a transport vehicle on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail on Tuesday is still at large. Shaun Gwin, 34, had a court appearance in Highland County Tuesday morning on felony charges including entering a home with the intent to commit assault and battery, grand larceny, meth distribution and weapons charges, according to court records.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA

