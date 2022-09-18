Read full article on original website
PWMania
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
PWMania
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return
Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event
Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
PWMania
Bianca Belair Discusses Possible WWE NXT Return and Potential Feud with Mandy Rose
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on In The Kliq, in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she spoke about the idea of a return to NXT. However, she feels that right now as RAW Women’s Champion might not be the time, although she’s interested in a match with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw
Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
WWE’s Austin Theory has a new Daddy on RAW
Ever since Vince McMahon hung up his suit and had to find a new gym away from Titan Towers, Austin Theory has been without a father figure in the WWE Universe. Granted, Theory has talked himself up without Mr. McMahon by his side, acting like a big, strong boy like he’s Tyler “Freakin'” Bates of NXT/NXT UK, but without a grizzled veteran giving him advice, the “Youngest Mr. Money in the Bank” has consistently made mistakes and failed to cash in his briefcase seemingly at every turn.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Pens Heartfelt Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer On Their Birthday
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who served as a mentor and coach to Cody Rhodes during The American Nightmare's run with AEW, has just turned 64, and Rhodes has taken some time to wish the living legend a happy birthday via Twitter. "Happy Birthday Arn Anderson – It's a...
Floyd Mayweather set for a fiery rematch with nemesis Conor McGregor in 2023
It’s been five years since Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor stepped in the boxing ring together for one of the most historic crossover fights ever and it appears it could happen again in 2023. Per the Daily Mail, Mayweather is currently in negotiations to set up another bout with the UFC star next year after […] The post Floyd Mayweather set for a fiery rematch with nemesis Conor McGregor in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Add Another Impressive Milestone To Their Achievements List
The Usos have enjoyed a lot of success during their WWE careers, but the twin tag team — made up of Jimmy and Jey Uso — is enjoying their best run as a duo at the moment. Jimmy and Jey were crowned as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions earlier this year after defeating Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in a "Winner Takes All" match on an episode of "SmackDown." However, the titles they held before adding the "Raw" Tag Team straps to their collection have allowed the team to reach another major career milestone.
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji: Boxing icon confirms exhibition fight with YouTuber
Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will box YouTube star Deji Olatunji next, after fighting Mikuru Asakura this weekend.Former multiple-weight world champion Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC title holder Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has beaten kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO and gone the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts.Mayweather, 45, is set to box Mikuru Asakura in the mixed martial artist’s native Japan this Saturday (24 September), and he told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (21 September)...
wrestlingrumors.net
Rare Stipulation Set For WWE Extreme Rules Grudge Match
That’s a big match. There are a lot of ways to present a feud in wrestling. It might be over a championship or something personal but there is often a lot of violence involved. This can often include some kind of a special gimmick or stipulation to take the feud to another level. It has worked for years and now it is happening again with a stipulation we do not see very often.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, California 9/18/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c)...
ClutchPoints
