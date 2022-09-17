Hurricane Fiona has become a Category 4 storm, with wind speeds up to 132 miles per hour, after crossing the Caribbean and heading into the northern Atlantic.The storm — the strongest and most destructive of the year so far in the Atlantic Ocean — is forecast to hit Bermuda on Thursday night and Canada over the weekend.Fiona will likely pass a little to the west of Bermuda, bringing tropical storm-force winds to the island.It is then expected to weaken before reaching Nova Scotia and Newfoundland but still has the potential to be one of the strongest hurricanes ever to...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 34 MINUTES AGO