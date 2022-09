PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's nearly fall in the Smokies! And that means the Harvest Festival is back at Dollywood. Guests will certainly be in for a treat this year with a new owl display. "Hoot Owl Hollow" will feature hundreds of pumpkins to celebrate the nocturnal bird. It'll include a 14-foot tall version made with more than 150 carved white pumpkins.

