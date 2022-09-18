ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

JMU men’s soccer powers past Georgetown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, James Madison men’s soccer notched a key win over Georgetown 2-0. The Hoyas were ranked number two in the country in this year’s United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. The Dukes improve to 3-4 overall. Georgetown outshot the Dukes 18-12 but JMU...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU football prepares for “tremendous challenge” against App State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall is a season of historic milestones for the James Madison football program. On Saturday, the Dukes will kick off Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State, the top team in the Sun Belt East Division. The Mountaineers have consistently been in the Top 25 conversation, ending the 2020 season at number 19 in the AP Rankings.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

H.S. Golf District Results: Monday, September 19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Bull Run District and Shenandoah District golf championships help Monday, September 19. Bull Run District Meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Team Results. 1. Mountain View - 352. 2. Clarke County - 361. 3. Central - 362. 4. East Rockingham -...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg School Board holds public hearing for vacant seat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City School Board held another public hearing on Tuesday evening to get feedback on who the public wants to hold the vacant school board seat. Thomas Domonoske, Diane Foucar-Szocki, and Corin Jackson are the three candidates in the running to fill Nick Swayne’s seat, who...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro area are invited to bring household hazardous waste materials to the Augusta County Government Center in Verona this Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 8:30 a.m. The following products will be accepted: gasoline, diesel fuel, antifreeze, kerosene, #2 fuel oil,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Elkton town council candidates talk reasons for running

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - With Election Day less than two months away, local candidates are ramping up their campaigns. Towns across Rockingham County will hold elections for their leadership and no ballot is more crowded that the one in Elkton. In total, 12 candidates will appear on the ballot for...
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ indicted on five felony charges

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ faced a grand jury on Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court. Anthony Robinson, 36, was indicted on five felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body, and one count of aggravated murder.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Art Therapy offers new program geared toward finding balance

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An art therapy organization in the Valley will be offering a new program for adults focusing on finding balance. Shenandoah Art Therapy in Waynesboro focuses on counseling in areas like grief, trauma processing, and self-care while providing a creative outlet through artwork. Director Laura Tuoistimo says...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Recovery Month: finding treatment for alcoholism

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - About six percent of American adults had Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in 2019, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. That does not include people who binge drink or abuse alcohol. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine out of ten...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Middle River Regional Jail inmate escapes from custody

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Law enforcement officials are looking for an escaped inmate. According to a press release from ACSO, officials believe Shaun Gwin is in the area of the county line on Route 250. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was being transported...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County looking to rewrite comprehensive plan

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is looking to rewrite its comprehensive plan. The Board of Supervisors along with the Planning Commission met Monday evening to start brainstorming ideas for it. This was the first of many meetings to come in the next year as Rockingham County and the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Recovery Month: navigating the world of recovery from substance abuse

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Recovery Month which aims to increase public awareness surrounding recovery. Recovery, as related to drug addiction, is the process of treatment for dependency for a wide range of substances. The World Drug Report shows about 35 million people worldwide suffer from drug abuse. About one in 10 U.S. adults reported ever having an issue with drug use.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Some Elkton town council candidates meet with voters

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Some candidates running for Elkton Town Council held a meet and greet with voters on Sunday afternoon at Chateau Virginia. Mayor Josh Gooden was among those running for office who spoke at the event. He’s seeking a third consecutive term as mayor and faces challenger Wayne Printz was not present.
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Local bike shop seeing spike in sales amid rising gas prices

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More people are traveling on two wheels instead of four. According to bicycling.com, in 2021 people bought 200,000 more electric bikes than electric cars. The Shenandoah Bicycle Company said it has seen a huge spike in sales over the last two years. “I think, in this...
HARRISONBURG, VA

