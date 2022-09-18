Read full article on original website
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, missing kayaker recovered Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
WAVY News 10
2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor WAVY investigated, awarded $20K each
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local families have been awarded $20,000 each from a state consumer protection fund after problems they had with Artistic Pools Unlimited, a contractor WAVY investigated last year. It took months of fighting in court, and to make a claim to that money, the...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk community rallying against ‘Port 460’ project ahead of council meeting
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Suffolk community are rallying Wednesday at City Hall in opposition to the city’s approval of the “Port 460” project. The rally at 5 p.m. begins an hour before the council meeting. The project would build warehouses used for logistics...
Body recovered in Sandbridge Beach identified as missing kayaker
Virginia Beach police say the body recovered in Sandbridge on Friday has been identified as the kayaker who was previously reported missing.
WAVY News 10
Details emerge after Ashanti Alert issued for missing Newport News man
WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Details emerge after Ashanti Alert issued for missing …. Toll relief for Downtown, Midtown tunnels expanding. Suffolk community rallying against ‘Port 460’ project …. USCGC Legare returning home after 11-week deployment. Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth. Water...
Hampton Public Library site leads to adult toy store
Heather Young was looking for some sun exposure when she took her library card outside to renew some books online. What she got was too hot for the Hampton mom to handle.
WAVY News 10
1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer Road in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer …. Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, …. JCCPD increases officer salaries, offers 5K sign …. Man who assaulted woman barricaded himself at Yorktown …. Mercy Chefs deploying to hurricane-stricken Puerto …. Norfolk woman...
WAVY News 10
Community leaders support former inmates' re-entry into community
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Community leaders support former inmates’ re-entry …. Hampton Public Library site leads to adult toy store. Man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU …. Youngkin’s proposal on trans children a ‘slap in …. Details emerge after Ashanti Alert...
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond (Virginia Beach City Council)
Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Hampton Roads schools received false shooting threats, police say
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two schools in Hampton Roads received threats Monday. Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported...
Virginia Beach man leads multi-city police pursuit while driving stolen public works vehicle
A man from Virginia Beach was arrested in Currituck after leading officers and deputies in a police pursuit while driving a stolen public works vehicle.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Yugonda Sample-Jones (Newport News City Council)
Yugonda Sample-Jones is a candidate for Newport News City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?
Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, …. Amos Arroyo convicted of double murder in Newport …. US Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns to Hampton Roads. Man sentenced to 69 months for autopsy fraud scheme. Cory Bigsby due in court for Tuesday hearing. Police: Student had gun at Lakeland High...
Norfolk woman gets 10 years for using NJ resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
Newport News police continue search for Shanitia Eure-Lewis
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed to 10 On Your Side last Friday the department searched two areas for the beloved mother's remains.
California Burrito could be next Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?
There have been no high-profile violent incidents at California Burrito along Norfolk's Granby Street, but still the City of Norfolk is recommending its permit that allows it to operate like a nightclub be revoked.
WAVY News 10
Body recovered near James River Bridge
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. No suspect information or other details in the case have...
Man convicted in 2017 Newport News double murder
A jury found Amos Arroyo guilty on all charges connected to a domestic double murder in Newport News.
Virginia Zoo celebrates birth of new Masai giraffe, Tisa
Virginia Zoo Keepers welcomed Tisa, a newborn Masai female giraffe calf, on September 9. At birth, she weighed 122.5 pounds, and stood 6’ tall.
