kmaland.com
Flood advisory for Montgomery Co. until 1:15 a.m. Sunday
MONTGOMERY IA- 1011 PM CDT SAT SEP 17 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS, DITCHES, AND LOW AREAS CAUSED BY. EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF NORTHERN AND EASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN. IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 115 AM CDT. *...
News Channel Nebraska
Tornado Warning issued in Southwest Iowa
OMAHA/VALLEY-The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Page and Montgomery counties. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa... Northeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of...
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Storms moving east, quiet overnight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE 10:25PM - The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been cancelled for the Omaha metro. Storms continue across parts of southwest Iowa, and will likely linger through Midnight. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:45pm for eastern Montgomery County with large hail the main risk. Storm intensity should begin to calm down over the next hour. Skies will clear out overnight with quiet conditions for most after Midnight.
doniphanherald.com
Proposed 'premier' RV park along Platte River dead in the water
OMAHA — The controversial RV park that was proposed along the Platte River near Valley has been dropped. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, had proposed developing what he described as Nebraska's "premier RV park." The plan would have put about 250 RVs on land that abuts about three-quarters of a mile of riverfront immediately downstream of the Sokol Camp residential area.
WOWT
Several road closures announced in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads in Omaha will be closed starting this week. Omaha Public Works says beginning Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., the intersection of North 120th Street and West Maple Road will be closed to install a traffic signal truss. The closure will be in effect for one night.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: A roller coaster sized temperature drop is headed our way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Get ready for a roller-coaster of temperatures over the next several days! Extremely hot and near-record to record breaking heat is expected for some areas on Tuesday and then a cold front will swing through and plummet high temperatures 20 to 30 degrees on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected for Tuesday and then scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday.
WOWT
Portion of southwest Omaha road to close for 3 months for street widening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha road will close for some time for construction. According to Omaha Public Works, I Street between South 108th and 102nd streets will be closed for three months for a street widening project. The road will close starting Sept. 26. The area is largely industrial.
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
KETV.com
One person in serious condition after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Interstate 80 has caused traffic delays in Omaha. The crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred around 1 p.m. near 60th Street on I-80 eastbound, according to authorities. One person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, authorities said. One of the...
KETV.com
One person injured after crash involving semi-truck and motorcycle in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Neb. — One person is injured after a crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in Cass County, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Highway 75 and Webster Boulevard. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the semi-truck was attempting to turn from Webster Boulevard onto 1st Avenue. The man told deputies he didn't see any oncoming vehicles, but as he was pulling through the intersection, a motorcyclist crashed into him.
kmaland.com
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Plans in the works for expanded Mills County annex building
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are looking at possibly re-designing the county's annex building. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors received a presentation and color design from KPE Architecture, who the county is working with on an expansion for the building located at 403 Railroad Avenue on the southern side of Glenwood. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the development primarily involves a significant expansion of the meeting room, which would also serve as a vaccination area for Mills County Public Health.
WOWT
Valley RV park developer moving on
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The developer of a proposed RV park near the Platte River is changing course. Valley city council voted 4-0 tonight to revoke the approval granted weeks ago for the 90-acre RV park near 284th and West Maple. Brad Brown tells 6 News that about 90 acres...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department released its latest arrest report from September 1 through September 10. 9-1-22-Bayliee Ranae Rutherford, age 20, Harlan, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on 12th St. Rutherford was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports ten arrests between September 14 and September 19. Daniel Charles Meggison, 39, of Malvern, was arrested September 14th for Assault – Display Dangerous Weapon. Bond was set at $2,000. Nolan Michael Cherek, 19, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was arrested September 14th...
Ask Omaha: what's up with that closed gate by the Center/680N interchange?
Is there a particular reason it's just kept closed all the time? I know they opened it up for construction back in 2019 I believe, but for the past 10 years it's been closed. I think it'd be great to have open for people not familiar with the area or just as another way to go northbound if you're stuck in the far right lane on I-80 West to ILQ/Center exit and can't get over safely.
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs man arrested on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago was arrested shortly after 1:40 a.m. for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Authorities say Desantiago's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 48 and Ratliff Road.
kmaland.com
Page County board re-visits wind project decommission, road use agreement strategies
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to clear the air on recent designations regarding agreements for an upcoming wind project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the decommissioning and road use agreements the county is formulating for its portion of Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah with Page County Horizons. County resident Jane Stimson questioned why the board flipped so quickly from two meetings ago when it was discussed to have Supervisor Jacob Holmes possibly work on the road use agreement. However, Supervisor Alan Armstrong cleared the air by saying the one-on-one discussions with legal counsel were abandoned. Instead, they will have a point of contact for the two agreements with information shared with all supervisors.
