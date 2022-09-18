ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson girl with chronic illness celebrated at Walmart

By Ann Powell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDlwA_0i01AyrO00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight.

Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious food allergy, seizures, autism and a rare genetic disorder. She was also diagnosed with Mitochondrial Disease last year.

“She is our miracle baby,” says Charlee’s mom, Emily Hight.

Hight says she did not have the words to describe how she felt when seeing Charlee’s eyes light up.

“I have cried many times today. It is incredible. It is so awesome that she was nominated to do this. It’s just one day out of the hospital where it’s about her and she can do something fun,” she says.

Charlee, her brother, and her sister each hopped into the cab of a Walmart truck as Charlee became an honorary Walmart driver.

“She is an adorable a sweet little angel,” says Bert Mills, a Walmart truck driver.

Mills says meeting Charlee changed his life.

“That little girl right there, put a whole new perspective on life and what we go through. That joy she had today, you can’t get it just anywhere,” he says.

Mills, along with the team of truck drivers and first responders, led a convoy from the Ramada Inn to Walmart. Inside the store, a group of employees provided a grand welcome full of surprises.

“She was just on cloud nine. And we are just so thankful that Walmart and these amazing men and women did this for our little girl,” Hight says.

The celebration ended with a balloon release. Each one had a card explaining Charlee’s condition, and a number to call to give well wishes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Judge refuses to allow father to attend infant’s funeral

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A 9-month-old infant that passed away earlier this September was laid to rest Tuesday. Her father, however, was not in attendance. Devin Morrison was arrested and charged with ‘Neglect of a Dependent Causing Death’ after his infant daughter Naiarii Kaczmarek succumbed to her injuries. The judge in Morrison’s case refused […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police make comment on social media claim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department released a statement after a public social media post raised some eyebrows around Daviess County. The post claimed that a woman was attacked in an Owensboro park and reached out to local law enforcement. Officers tell us this was not the case. Officer Andrew Boggess sent this […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Henderson Police: 2 stabbed, 1 with life threatening injuries

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department say they were called to reports of stabbing in the 300 block of Fagan Street. It happened after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds, Jr. was found nearby at the intersection of Clay and Fagan Streets with injuries. They say...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Firearm discharged at vehicle with 5-year-old inside

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On September 18, around 10 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) were dispatched to a firearm discharge in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street. OPD says officers found two adults who said they had been shot at while traveling in a vehicle. Police say there was also […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Henderson, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Henderson, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Society
Henderson, KY
Society
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: “Edged weapon” used to seriously injure man

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says officers arrested a woman overnight in an alleged assault case. Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Reservoir in reference to a potential stabbing. Investigators believe that Tasha Zellers wielded an “edged weapon”, which they say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wayne County Humane Society full, looking for fosters

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Officials with the Wayne County Humane Society (WCHS) say they are in desperate need for fosters and adopters. Humane society officials say they currently are out of space for any cats or dogs and would love to get them into a foster home if not their forever home. Officials say fostering […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
UTICA, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Electrical issues disrupt Eyewitness News at 9

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News at 9 was disrupted by what the Henderson Police Department are calling an “electrical issue”. A strong burning plastic odor was detected in the studio, which prompted fire officials to evacuate our Eyewitness News staff from the building. We were able to get back into the building to finish […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlee
WEHT/WTVW

Names released of two involved in Fagan Street stabbing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in the area of Fagan and Clay Street. Two people have been transported to local hospitals for their injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the public from this incident. Authorities tell us this was a domestic situation involving a father […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Girlfriend talks about night of Ravenswood murder

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a suspect in a murder from last August is now in custody. 34-year-old Brandon Artis was arrested recently on drug charges, and now faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 27-year-old Trey McGillicuddy. Weeks after the murder, McGillicuddy’s girlfriend, Sessily Bruner, has closure and says their […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local park hopes people have a happy Owl-o-Ween

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – John James Audubon State Park wants people to not only meet its park naturalists, but also two owls named Boo and Owlivia. Officials with John James Audubon State Park have a night of crafts, snacks, films, and live animal demonstrations planned, all while allowing people to learn about owls. The event […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism#Genetic Disorder#Western Kentucky#Food Allergy#The Henderson Walmart#Mitochondrial Disease#The Ramada Inn To
wevv.com

Multiple houses struck by gunfire in Evansville

Evansville police were on the scene of a shots fired call in the 1100 block Corregidor Circle Tuesday evening. Dispatch confirms the first call came in just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors on scene tell 44News they heard multiple shots. We know at least two houses were hit. We are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

HPD: Father and son taken to hospital after stabbing in Henderson

Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Fagan Street and Clay Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to HPD, one victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds Jr, was...
HENDERSON, KY
WOMI Owensboro

CrossRoads to Hope, an Emergency Overnight Shelter for Women and Children in Owensboro, Needs Our Help

I had a great interview with Haley Huskisson, the board chair and volunteer for CrossRoads Inc. She let me know that CrossRoads needs our help in so many ways! Are you able to volunteer a few hours each week to help someone who is struggling? There are so many women and children who need our help, they find themselves homeless in our community and just need a helping hand.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
WEHT/WTVW

EPD officer takes on fiery “One Chip Challenge”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Can you beat the heat? An Evansville Police Department officer took on a spicy challenge that left him sweating. The Paqui “One Chip Challenge” dares brave souls to eat one potato chip without any water. Here’s the catch — the chip is covered in Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper dust. For […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two homes torn down a month after Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over a month has passed since a home explosion rocked a neighborhood along Weinbach Avenue, leaving three dead. Although authorities have still not given any explanation as to what caused it, a lot of work has been done in the area already. Eyewitness News crews noticed workers arriving early Tuesday morning, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest hit and run suspect 50 miles after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say officers arrested a man in Evansville after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle across county lines. Late Monday afternoon, police say they received a report of a hit and run crash that happened on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County. According to police, the driver […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy