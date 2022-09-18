ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly south Linden shooting sees woman named as suspect

ABOVE: Video of previous coverage on the fatal shooting of Shomari F. Little on Sept. 10. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old woman is being sought in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. On Monday, Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes in connection with the shooting death of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#West Side#Police#Dogfest#Rally For
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Murder charges formally filed in Short North beating death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of the victim in a fatal assault said the suspects have been formally charged with murder two days after the man succumbed to his injuries. Murder charges in the death of Greg Coleman Jr. were filed Tuesday against two suspects in connection with the Sept. 5 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police. According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Powell family evacuates from house after apparent lightning strike

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A family in Delaware County was forced to evacuate their home after it caught fire overnight Wednesday, according to Liberty Township Fire Department. Authorities say fire officials went to 9580 Fair Oaks Dr. in Powell at around 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house on fire, believed to be caused […]
POWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Violation history of officer who killed Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates has the internal affairs file for the Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis. The file contains 12 violations of department policy. Officer Ricky Anderson was part of a team serving a warrant charging Lewis with assault, domestic violence and improperly handling a firearm. Lewis was unarmed when he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy