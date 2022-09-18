Read full article on original website
cwcolumbus.com
Two Hilltop homes riddled with bullets during a rash of shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in west Columbus say they are living in fear after their two homes were shot up last week. "All of a sudden we heard, boom, boom, boom," said Roy Ferrell. "My daughter had sawdust on her. I had sawdust chips all over me." Ferrell...
Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
Camera catches Columbus teens stomping on car in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
Gun for tardiness: Police go to Columbus high school after student explains why he was late
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A student’s explanation for why he was late to school Tuesday sent Columbus police officers to an area high school. As staff at Whetstone High School stopped the student when he showed up late, he joked that it was because another student was showing him a handgun, according to the Columbus […]
Police: 2 students found with loaded handguns at East, Whetstone high schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students at two Columbus high schools were arrested Tuesday after police said they were found carrying a loaded gun in their backpacks. The students, both 17, were charged for carrying a concealed weapon in a school zone. The first incident took place at Whetstone High School,...
Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
Deadly south Linden shooting sees woman named as suspect
ABOVE: Video of previous coverage on the fatal shooting of Shomari F. Little on Sept. 10. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old woman is being sought in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. On Monday, Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes in connection with the shooting death of […]
Family of Columbus man killed in February is demanding answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Mardis Jr. should be turning 25 on Oct. 16. He should be able to hold his now, 5-month-old baby girl. He should still be here. On the cold night of Feb. 5 this year, Lee Mardis Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend were attacked on Gilbert Street.
‘Suspicious’ body found in Columbus home gets homicide detectives involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home. Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was […]
Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
Murder charges formally filed in Short North beating death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of the victim in a fatal assault said the suspects have been formally charged with murder two days after the man succumbed to his injuries. Murder charges in the death of Greg Coleman Jr. were filed Tuesday against two suspects in connection with the Sept. 5 […]
Student arrested after stolen gun found at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester student was arrested on Tuesday after a stolen gun was reported to be on school property. Deputies responded to Canal Winchester High School around 9 a.m. after district officials initiated a non-emergency lockdown, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement found the stolen gun in […]
17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police. According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue. […]
Powell family evacuates from house after apparent lightning strike
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A family in Delaware County was forced to evacuate their home after it caught fire overnight Wednesday, according to Liberty Township Fire Department. Authorities say fire officials went to 9580 Fair Oaks Dr. in Powell at around 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house on fire, believed to be caused […]
Columbus family still looking for justice one year after fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One year later, a central Ohio family continues to look for justice. Bryce Persang, 24, was killed last September, and his mother continues her push for answers. Suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made. While Katherine Persang said she’s starting to do a bit better over the last […]
Violation history of officer who killed Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates has the internal affairs file for the Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis. The file contains 12 violations of department policy. Officer Ricky Anderson was part of a team serving a warrant charging Lewis with assault, domestic violence and improperly handling a firearm. Lewis was unarmed when he […]
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in northeast Columbus catalytic converter theft caught on security camera
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on East Dublin Granville Road. Police said the man stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle as it sat in a parking lot in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
Deputy describes scene of home where children found in cage, carrying meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County Sheriff’s deputy is describing the inside of a home where two children, one locked inside a cage, were rescued earlier this week. Hocking County Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz said officers discovered the Bear Run Road home in disrepair Sunday when deputies went to the home for a sexual […]
