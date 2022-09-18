Read full article on original website
USC Gamecock
Student coaches leading South Carolina club football team into 2022-2023 season
The South Carolina club football team is coming into the 2022-2023 season led by students on the field and the sideline. “I just wanted to help the guys out,” club President and offensive line/run game coordinator coach Nate Milewski said. “I’ve had more experience than a good bit of our guys. A good amount of our guys are first-year players.”
WTKR
Mark Hall III making the most of rare midseason chance to lead Salem football
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — Salem is once again starting a football season with bang, jumping out to a 3-0 record. The path to get there, however, includes a head coach the SunDevils didn't begin the season with. Mark Hall III was settling into his new role on Salem's...
