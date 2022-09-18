ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

USC Gamecock

Student coaches leading South Carolina club football team into 2022-2023 season

The South Carolina club football team is coming into the 2022-2023 season led by students on the field and the sideline. “I just wanted to help the guys out,” club President and offensive line/run game coordinator coach Nate Milewski said. “I’ve had more experience than a good bit of our guys. A good amount of our guys are first-year players.”
COLUMBIA, SC

