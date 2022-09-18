Read full article on original website
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus couple's appliance order gone wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson's kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple.
New Mid-Ohio free market opens in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday morning marks the official opening of the new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House in South Linden. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, which provides all the items at no cost. The idea behind this location and the four other Mid-Ohio markets […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus approves 60 metal detectors for schools
Columbus approves 60 metal detectors for schools. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DGXmtl. $1.3B lottery ticket winner has just days to make …. Having issues with some iPhone 14 features? You aren’t …. Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking …. Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden...
Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. “This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.” During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4 reaps first harvest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The first harvest of vegetables at the Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4 happened Wednesday morning. NBC4 Today anchors Monica Day and Matt Barnes helped grab some of the first leafy greens to witness the big occasion. The MOF@NBC4 started taking shape in May by marking off the territory on a two-acre plot […]
Columbus men named in fraud scheme that took $250 million intended for hungry kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
Champion Companies buys Polaris-area Northpark Place apartment complex from 14 different sellers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Westerville-based Champion Cos. has acquired nearly 500 apartments in the Polaris area from more than a dozen different owners. The more than $80 million sale closed Tuesday, said Champion Cos. President and CEO Brian Yeager. The 14 different owners of the Northpark Place apartments at 1350 Gage St. included […]
NBC4 Columbus
What effects Kroger strike could have on shoppers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With thousands of Kroger employees prepared to strike, business experts are warning central Ohioans about the possible trickle-down effect on grocery store shoppers. https://nbc4i.co/3RY8NBd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Camera catches Columbus teens stomping on car in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
Ohio lawmakers on school board considering Title IX resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Title IX resolution being considered by the state’s board of education is drawing attention from Ohio lawmakers. Lawmakers, like Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), are urging the board of education to scrap the resolution. “This is outrageous,” Antonio said. Title IX protections were expanded to include LGBTQ+ students, but the board’s […]
Gun for tardiness: Police go to Columbus high school after student explains why he was late
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A student’s explanation for why he was late to school Tuesday sent Columbus police officers to an area high school. As staff at Whetstone High School stopped the student when he showed up late, he joked that it was because another student was showing him a handgun, according to the Columbus […]
Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education head hours of public testimony on Tuesday on a resolution that could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, safeguards already under scrutiny in the court system. Board member Brendon Shea introduced the resolution this week during the September meeting under the title “Resolution to […]
‘Paz’ for a minute, adopt him for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Less than a month after the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center hosted the annual Clear the Shelters event, there are still some lovable pooches waiting for their 4Ever Home. Paz has been at the shelter since late spring. This 3.5-year-old is fun-loving and ready to go. This guy is […]
Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
NBC4 Columbus
Mid-Ohio Market opens at St. Stephen’s Community House to help feed families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday marked the opening of a new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective which provides all items at no cost. The new location, plus four other Mid-Ohio Markets, will help families make ends meet.
Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police. According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue. […]
Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking County
THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — From Apashe to Zubah and about 160 bands in between, the Lost Lands music festival near Thornville is open until Sunday. About 25,000 cars from all over the country — as well as people from Australia, Great Britain, and France — will travel toward Thornville and Legend Valley, where the Licking […]
Comments / 0