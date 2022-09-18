ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

New Mid-Ohio free market opens in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday morning marks the official opening of the new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House in South Linden. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, which provides all the items at no cost. The idea behind this location and the four other Mid-Ohio markets […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus approves 60 metal detectors for schools

Columbus approves 60 metal detectors for schools. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DGXmtl. $1.3B lottery ticket winner has just days to make …. Having issues with some iPhone 14 features? You aren’t …. Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking …. Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden...
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. “This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.” During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke […]
NBC4 Columbus

Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4 reaps first harvest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The first harvest of vegetables at the Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4 happened Wednesday morning. NBC4 Today anchors Monica Day and Matt Barnes helped grab some of the first leafy greens to witness the big occasion. The MOF@NBC4 started taking shape in May by marking off the territory on a two-acre plot […]
NBC4 Columbus

Champion Companies buys Polaris-area Northpark Place apartment complex from 14 different sellers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Westerville-based Champion Cos. has acquired nearly 500 apartments in the Polaris area from more than a dozen different owners. The more than $80 million sale closed Tuesday, said Champion Cos. President and CEO Brian Yeager. The 14 different owners of the Northpark Place apartments at 1350 Gage St. included […]
NBC4 Columbus

What effects Kroger strike could have on shoppers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With thousands of Kroger employees prepared to strike, business experts are warning central Ohioans about the possible trickle-down effect on grocery store shoppers. https://nbc4i.co/3RY8NBd.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers on school board considering Title IX resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Title IX resolution being considered by the state’s board of education is drawing attention from Ohio lawmakers. Lawmakers, like Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), are urging the board of education to scrap the resolution. “This is outrageous,” Antonio said. Title IX protections were expanded to include LGBTQ+ students, but the board’s […]
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than […]
NBC4 Columbus

Top Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education head hours of public testimony on Tuesday on a resolution that could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, safeguards already under scrutiny in the court system. Board member Brendon Shea introduced the resolution this week during the September meeting under the title “Resolution to […]
NBC4 Columbus

‘Paz’ for a minute, adopt him for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Less than a month after the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center hosted the annual Clear the Shelters event, there are still some lovable pooches waiting for their 4Ever Home. Paz has been at the shelter since late spring. This 3.5-year-old is fun-loving and ready to go. This guy is […]
NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
NBC4 Columbus

Mid-Ohio Market opens at St. Stephen’s Community House to help feed families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday marked the opening of a new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective which provides all items at no cost. The new location, plus four other Mid-Ohio Markets, will help families make ends meet.
NBC4 Columbus

Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police. According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
