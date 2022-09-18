Read full article on original website
Sarver says he will sell the Phoenix Suns, Mercury after 1-year suspension
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Robert Sarver, the majority owner of the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WBA's Phoenix Mercury said he is selling the teams following a one-year suspension by the league for creating a hostile work environment that included racist and sexist allegations. Sarver announced he was "beginning the process...
KU Wednesday Walkthrough: Duke Week
Taking a look at what Lance Leipold had to say this week and the challenges Duke presents to Kansas
Key 2024 target for UNC rises to top-10 prospect in class
The 247Sports class of 2024 rankings were released recently and for one key UNC basketball target in the class, a nice bump in the rankings was expected, and it happened. Previously ranked No. 17 in the class, five-star big man Jarin Stevenson is now a top-10 prospect, climbing up to No. 10 overall in the rankings. He is the No. 2 rated power forward. It has long been rumored that UNC is the team to beat for the in-state prospect and that started right after Hubert Davis made Stevenson UNC’s first 2024 offer. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound power forward is from Pittsboro, NC and...
Puff Johnson named breakout player for upcoming season
The UNC basketball program returns a lot of talent returning for the 2022-23 season, including four starters and its two key reserves from last year. One of those players is 6-foot-8 forward Puff Johnson. Johnson, a rising junior, has played sparingly over the last two seasons, but played an important role for North Carolina down the stretch last season. Because of his performance in the NCAA Tournament, college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein named Johnson as a breakout candidate this season. “America caught a glimpse of what Johnson was capable of in last season’s national title game, as he tallied 11 points and six...
