The 247Sports class of 2024 rankings were released recently and for one key UNC basketball target in the class, a nice bump in the rankings was expected, and it happened. Previously ranked No. 17 in the class, five-star big man Jarin Stevenson is now a top-10 prospect, climbing up to No. 10 overall in the rankings. He is the No. 2 rated power forward. It has long been rumored that UNC is the team to beat for the in-state prospect and that started right after Hubert Davis made Stevenson UNC’s first 2024 offer. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound power forward is from Pittsboro, NC and...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO