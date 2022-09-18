ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
breezynews.com

Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi

A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
JONES COUNTY, MS
rotaryofhattiesburg.com

September 20, 2022: Kristy Gould - Hattiesburg Clinic

Kristy Gould serves as the corporate planning and development officers at Hattiesburg Clinic. In this role, she oversees the marketing, public relations, communications, provider relations and patient satisfaction for Hattiesburg Clinic, which is the largest privately owned multispecialty outpatient clinic in Mississippi. She holds a master's degree in public relations from Southern Miss, and is also a cum laude graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in interpersonal communications.
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Natchitoches, LA
Football
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Starkville, MS
Sports
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Natchitoches, LA
College Sports
City
Natchitoches, LA
Starkville, MS
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Hattiesburg, MS
Football
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Natchitoches, LA
Sports
WLBT

Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash

WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, September 9, along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
AMORY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern State#Southern Mississippi#Fcs#College Football#American Football#Ap
WREG

Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area. Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Juveniles arrested with guns at Neshoba football game

Two juveniles were arrested with guns at a Neshoba Central junior high football game on Monday evening, the authorities said. Jacarey Clemons, 16, of 611 Christine Street, was arrested and charged as an adult with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of a firearm on school property and resisting arrest, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said in a news release.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtva.com

Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Attempted murder trial begins for woman in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted murder trial begins in Noxubee County. Jeraldine Campbell is also charged with armed robbery. Campbell is accused of shooting Bobby Hibbler in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler was shot in the head during the ordeal. Prosecutors called him...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mantee family escaped house fire

MANTEE, Miss. (WTVA) - A family managed to escape from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Webster County. Mantee Fire Chief Chad Bishop said the fire was reported at approximately 3:30 at a home near the Main Street postal office. The house is a total loss and the cause...
MANTEE, MS
WLOX

One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night around 9:40 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-10 in Jackson County. There, they found 34-year-old Preston Frank Robertson of Saucier, who died from the crash. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robertson was traveling east on I-10...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
PETAL, MS
fox40jackson.com

72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Simpson County Sunday evening. According to the MHP, around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 49, Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when the driver collided with 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Wanted Sumrall woman turns herself in for 5 shoplifting charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a wanted shoplifting suspect has turned herself in to authorities. HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says 28-year-old Katelynn Hardy, of Sumrall, turned herself in to the police Monday in connection to her five felony shoplifting warrants. HPD issued the warrants...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy