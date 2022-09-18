Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game against Texas A&M
Mississippi State will play its first Southeastern Conference home game of 2022 in the afternoon. The Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will face No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Oct. 1, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network from Davis Wade Stadium.
breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
rotaryofhattiesburg.com
September 20, 2022: Kristy Gould - Hattiesburg Clinic
Kristy Gould serves as the corporate planning and development officers at Hattiesburg Clinic. In this role, she oversees the marketing, public relations, communications, provider relations and patient satisfaction for Hattiesburg Clinic, which is the largest privately owned multispecialty outpatient clinic in Mississippi. She holds a master's degree in public relations from Southern Miss, and is also a cum laude graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in interpersonal communications.
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
WLBT
Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, September 9, along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
WLOX
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
Eight students injured in afternoon school bus wreck on Mississippi highway
Eight students were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after the bus they were riding in collided with a vehicle on the highway. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a wreck involving a school bus on Highway 45 in Wayne County. According to MHP reports, the wreck occurred...
Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
wcbi.com
Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
WTOK-TV
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area. Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.
Neshoba Democrat
Juveniles arrested with guns at Neshoba football game
Two juveniles were arrested with guns at a Neshoba Central junior high football game on Monday evening, the authorities said. Jacarey Clemons, 16, of 611 Christine Street, was arrested and charged as an adult with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of a firearm on school property and resisting arrest, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said in a news release.
wtva.com
Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
wcbi.com
Attempted murder trial begins for woman in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted murder trial begins in Noxubee County. Jeraldine Campbell is also charged with armed robbery. Campbell is accused of shooting Bobby Hibbler in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler was shot in the head during the ordeal. Prosecutors called him...
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
wtva.com
Mantee family escaped house fire
MANTEE, Miss. (WTVA) - A family managed to escape from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Webster County. Mantee Fire Chief Chad Bishop said the fire was reported at approximately 3:30 at a home near the Main Street postal office. The house is a total loss and the cause...
WLOX
One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night around 9:40 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-10 in Jackson County. There, they found 34-year-old Preston Frank Robertson of Saucier, who died from the crash. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robertson was traveling east on I-10...
WDAM-TV
Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
fox40jackson.com
72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Simpson County Sunday evening. According to the MHP, around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 49, Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when the driver collided with 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo.
WDAM-TV
HPD: Wanted Sumrall woman turns herself in for 5 shoplifting charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a wanted shoplifting suspect has turned herself in to authorities. HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says 28-year-old Katelynn Hardy, of Sumrall, turned herself in to the police Monday in connection to her five felony shoplifting warrants. HPD issued the warrants...
