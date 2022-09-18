Read full article on original website
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
Man facing charges in connection with alleged road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident that resulted in a stabbing in Quincy last week, officials said. Zakar Bell-Warren, 20, of Hyde Park, is slated to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges including armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Quincy Police Department.
Boston Police arrest 2, including teen, on gun charges during traffic stop after alleged fight
Boston police officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy and an adult male on firearm-related charges during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Sept. 19, the officers said. Although the arrest occurred in the area of Lithgow Street and Talbot Avenue, officers originally responded to the area of Bullard Street for reports of a large fight. When they arrived at the scene, they noticed a motor vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed” leaving Bullard Street. According to the police, while fleeing the scene, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. After the police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
Man who robbed Seekonk Wendy’s employee at gunpoint sentenced to life under ‘habitual criminal’ law
A Boston man who held a Seekonk Wendy’s employee at gunpoint and robbed her was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after being convicted following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court. Todd Johnson, 61, was convicted by a jury of armed and masked robbery and kidnapping. He...
Everett man is arrested, linked to gunfire incident taking place by Riverside neighborhood housing
Everett man is arrested, linked to gunfire incident taking place by Riverside neighborhood housing. A suspect has been arrested on charges linked to an August gunfire incident in the Riverside neighborhood. Curtis Preston, 32, Everett, was arrested Tuesday in Boston by Cambridge police, state police and the U.S. Marshals Service...
Mother and daughter arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer at South Boston high school
A mother and daughter were arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting a police officer while trying to enter a South Boston high school, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. According to the DA’s office, the 31-year-old mother and 14-year-old daughter were trying to confront a student at...
DA: Winthrop woman arraigned after putting stop strips under neighbor’s tires, shouting slurs
A woman from Winthrop was arraigned Monday after allegedly vandalizing a neighbor’s car and yelling racial slurs, leading to her arrest over the weekend according to law officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Angela Foley, 53, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on several charges, including...
Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school
BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
Charges Filed Against Hunter Who Mistook Another Man for a Bear, Officials Say
A man who shot and critically injured a fellow hunter this month in Vermont after mistaking him for a bear is now facing charges, authorities said. Alex Gaudette, a 25-year-old from Bolton, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, negligent use of a gun and reckless endangerment, the Vermont Warden Service said.
Woman accused of yelling slurs, smashing neighbor’s windows is latest in string of hate-based crimes near Boston, DA says
A Winthrop woman is set to be arraigned Monday on charges in relation with a weekend incident in which she’s accused of destroying her neighbor’s property — smashing their windows — and yelling racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, of Winthrop, is charged with violating a person’s...
Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
Suspect in Custody Following BPD Response to Non-Fatal Shooting in the area of Huntington Avenue in Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Authorities identify 2 teens who were killed in Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the two teens who were killed over the weekend in a crash in Attleboro that left the vehicle they were riding in split in two. Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the area of West Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday found a 2006 Infiniti G35 that had smashed into a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Boston University investigates after 2 students say they were drugged off-campus
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - The Boston University Judicial Affairs office is investigating complaints of alleged drugging. It comes after Boston police have been warning city residents of an increase in drugged drinks locally. The school has notified police of two reports of incidents that happened off-campus. They both happened in different locations. The investigations are in their early stages, according to BU officials, who say they take misconduct allegations very seriously. One junior told WBZ she is always aware of her surroundings. "It just depends where you are." She continued, "If I am by myself, I...
