Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch In College Football
We're three weeks into the 2022 college football season and while the usual suspects are all dominating, there are a few other teams making waves. For ESPN analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, there are five teams that he identified as his "Teams to Watch." Rounding out spots two through five were Washington, Ole Miss, Penn State and Kansas in that order.
atozsports.com
Akron head coach makes huge statement about Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols boat raced the Akron Zips last weekend in Neyland Stadium, easily winning 63-6. Akron head coach Joe Moorhead likely knew the outcome wasn’t going to be pretty for Akron. But he still prepared his team as though they were expecting to win (as any coach should/would).
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols make decision on Jimmy Calloway after fight against Akron
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway will be suspended for the first half of UT’s matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday, according to a report from WNML’s Jimmy Hyams. Calloway was ejected from the Vols’ 63-6 win last Saturday against Akron for throwing several punches at a...
Rece Davis Suggests College GameDay's Dream Guest Isn't Available
When ESPN's College GameDay kicks off on Saturday morning the show will do so from Knoxville, Tennessee ahead of an epic matchup. No. 11 Tennessee hosts No. 20 Florida in a huge showdown for both teams. With the show taking place from Knoxville, fans were wondering who might be the GameDay guest picker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares strong lean for Florida-Tennessee: 'This is going to be a big event'
Paul Finebaum has been around long enough to remember when Florida and Tennessee had a strong rivalry in the SEC. The series will be reignited this week when the Gators travel to Rocky Top, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand. Finebaum shared his expectations during...
3-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Announces Retirement
Longtime NFL cornerback Joe Haden is calling it a career. Haden, 33, announced his retirement on Wednesday. He will sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns to officially retire as a member of the organization that drafted him No. 7 overall in 2010. Haden's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the...
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
Body found washed up on shores of Lake Erie
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
Lawsuit: Summit County inmate died by suicide after jail officials ignored repeated pleas for help
AKRON, Ohio — The mother of a Stow man who died by suicide in the Summit County Jail sued the county and corrections officers, saying that jail officials repeatedly ignored pleas for help as his depression worsened in lockup. Terry DeVos is the mother of Patrick Butcher, who died...
