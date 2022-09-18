Read full article on original website
Passengers already feeling impact of Metro bus route changes
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Metro bus passengers are quickly feeling the effects of route changes that just went into effect. King County Metro has put the ax to 200 bus trips, but they insist that still leaves more than 11,000 trips each weekday. Some riders say the changes mean...
The Suburban Times
Westbound SR 16 reduced to 2 lanes across Tacoma Narrows Bridge for repairs
TACOMA – Travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will want to plan for delays. From 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close the two right lanes on the westbound bridge for repair work. During this time, the 1950 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will be reduced to two lanes.
Tri-City Herald
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit CTAG Sept. 22 Meeting Agenda
The Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) will meet on Sept. 22 remotely at 5:30 pm. Read the meeting agenda participation instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
‘Unacceptable wait times’: Sea-Tac Airport responds to weekend security lines
After a weekend of lines that reached near three hours, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) said that it’s working on a plan to help prevent hours-long wait times like many passengers experienced on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, the security checkpoint line stretched into the parking garage, double-backing several times. Some...
seattleschools.org
ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023
The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
The Suburban Times
Signs are up for a reason
City of Lakewood social media post. There’s a reason why ROAD CLOSED signs are up and detours are in place. Thanks to a series of poor choices by an individual (including driving a stolen car with a bottle of whiskey in hand) our pavement pouring at the North Gate Rd/Edgewood Ave roundabout is setback.
Chronicle
‘Safe by the Grace of God’: Eye Surgical Team That Departed From Chehalis Escapes Fiery Jet Crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.
Bolt Creek Fire smoke creeps into foothill communities
SEATTLE — Air scientists report that smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire has crept into Cascade foothill communities on the east side of Snohomish, King and Pierce counties. In downtown Bothell, not only did people report seeing haze, they told KIRO 7 reporter Lauren Donovan they smelled smoke. Chelsea...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
The Suburban Times
JBLM-North Access Improvement Update – 9/16/22
City of Lakewood announcement. Phase 1: Gravelly Lake Dr – Pacific Hwy to Interlaaken/Washington. Street lighting was turned on this week at Washington Blvd/Gravelly and Washington/Interlaaken. Comcast will be out to work on the poles along Gravelly south of Nyanza and at the intersection of Washington/Interlaaken the week of...
Security line at Sea-Tac International Airport 2.5 hours long, wrapping inside parking garage
Travelers leaving for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday may want to leave several hours earlier Sunday, as security lines are into the parking garage, double-backing several times. According to tweets from travelers, the wait is about 2.5 hours. The official @flySEA account said wait times are at “challenging levels,” with...
Home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after bridge reopening, experts say
SEATTLE — The West Seattle bridge reopened Saturday night to much excitement from thousands of residents who have been largely cut off from other parts of the Seattle metro for more than two years. And while many businesses took a loss during the bridge closure, the real estate market...
