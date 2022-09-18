ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Westbound SR 16 reduced to 2 lanes across Tacoma Narrows Bridge for repairs

TACOMA – Travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will want to plan for delays. From 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close the two right lanes on the westbound bridge for repair work. During this time, the 1950 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will be reduced to two lanes.
Pierce Transit CTAG Sept. 22 Meeting Agenda

The Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) will meet on Sept. 22 remotely at 5:30 pm. Read the meeting agenda participation instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
Signs are up for a reason

City of Lakewood social media post. There’s a reason why ROAD CLOSED signs are up and detours are in place. Thanks to a series of poor choices by an individual (including driving a stolen car with a bottle of whiskey in hand) our pavement pouring at the North Gate Rd/Edgewood Ave roundabout is setback.
Bolt Creek Fire smoke creeps into foothill communities

SEATTLE — Air scientists report that smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire has crept into Cascade foothill communities on the east side of Snohomish, King and Pierce counties. In downtown Bothell, not only did people report seeing haze, they told KIRO 7 reporter Lauren Donovan they smelled smoke. Chelsea...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
JBLM-North Access Improvement Update – 9/16/22

City of Lakewood announcement. Phase 1: Gravelly Lake Dr – Pacific Hwy to Interlaaken/Washington. Street lighting was turned on this week at Washington Blvd/Gravelly and Washington/Interlaaken. Comcast will be out to work on the poles along Gravelly south of Nyanza and at the intersection of Washington/Interlaaken the week of...
