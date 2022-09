FT. CAMPBELL, Ky. (WZTV) — Hundreds of Ft. Campbell soldiers will be attending the funeral of a World War II veteran who passed away at the age of 101. Jim “Pee Wee” Martin was among the first paratroopers to jump into Normandy in 1944. He was part of the 101st Airborne Division, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

CAMPBELL, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO