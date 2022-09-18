ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Hills, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Edgewood, KY
City
Villa Hills, KY
Fox 19

Man killed in Boone County crash identified

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
HEBRON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming Pool#Accident#Wkrc
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
CYNTHIANA, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight. Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/I-75 SB near Kyles Lane causing delays

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — 2:45 p.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 20 minutes as police and fire assess the situation. Police and emergency vehicles are on scene of the crash and have opened one lane, with the left most lane still blocked. Stop and go traffic is backed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 2 injured in Versailles crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WKRC) - A man from Versailles was in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a call about a crash in Jennings County at 4:30 p.m. on County Road 650 North near County Road 575 East. Officials believe a driver overcorrected and caused the vehicle to go into the roadway where it hit another car.
VERSAILLES, IN
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision

Bedford, Ky. (09/19/2022) – On September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call in reference to a three(3) vehicle injury collision on US 42 in Bedford in Trimble County. Troopers as well as other emergency personnel responded to the scene.
BEDFORD, KY
FOX59

Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road. The driver then overcorrected […]
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy