Hamilton County coroner: 1-year-old dead following pedestrian crash
A 1-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
WKRC
Police exhaust all resources as search for missing man with dementia enters 3rd day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - From search dogs to drones, helicopters and search software, law enforcement is using an all-hands-on-deck approach to finding Henry Parker, an East Walnut Hills man with dementia who went missing on Saturday. Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue let Local 12 inside their command mobile unit. "Everything...
2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
Fox 19
Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A second investigation is underway following the death of an 11-year-old boy found unresponsive in a pool over the weekend. Police on Tuesday identified the boy as Eric Neeyakuru. He found by witnesses around 7 p.m. Saturday at a birthday party. Witnesses gave him CPR before...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood.
WLWT 5
Woman charged after man robbed, fatally shot while walking home from work in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police made an arrest in a shooting that left one man dead. Latoya Dale, 31, is charged with murder and first degree robbery. Police said Dale drove the getaway car to and from the shooting that left Virgil Stewart, 60, dead. The car was caught...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Vista Lake Drive in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Vista Lake Drive in Batavia.
Fox 19
Man killed in Boone County crash identified
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
Wave 3
KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carrollton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Trimble County,. Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash on US 42 in Bedford after three cars crashed. Early investigation revealed a motorcycle lost control...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
WKRC
Woman arrested in connection with murder, man charged with dismembering the body
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a murder in Middletown. Police responded to the victim's house on Stone Path Drive near Manchester Road for a welfare check. They found severed human body parts inside a room on the first floor. On Tuesday, authorities say...
WLWT 5
Veteran Hamilton police officer in court after veering left of center and causing head-on crash
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police sergeant was in court to face charges after he swerved left of center and crashed into an oncoming vehicle Friday night. Casey Johnson, 40, appeared in court by video from the Butler County jail. Johnson was on the Hamilton force since 2004. He...
Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight. Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/I-75 SB near Kyles Lane causing delays
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — 2:45 p.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 20 minutes as police and fire assess the situation. Police and emergency vehicles are on scene of the crash and have opened one lane, with the left most lane still blocked. Stop and go traffic is backed...
WKRC
1 dead, 2 injured in Versailles crash
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WKRC) - A man from Versailles was in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a call about a crash in Jennings County at 4:30 p.m. on County Road 650 North near County Road 575 East. Officials believe a driver overcorrected and caused the vehicle to go into the roadway where it hit another car.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the two-vehicle accident occurred on Princeton Pike at Interstate 275 in Springdale around 11:00 a.m. The exit ramp at on I-275 WB at 747/Princeton Pike/Exit 42 is closed due to...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision
Bedford, Ky. (09/19/2022) – On September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call in reference to a three(3) vehicle injury collision on US 42 in Bedford in Trimble County. Troopers as well as other emergency personnel responded to the scene.
Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road. The driver then overcorrected […]
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Tri County Highway in Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Tri County Highway in Sardinia.
