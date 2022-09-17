ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Oregon fans’ offensive chant directed at BYU fans’ religion draws rebuke from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

By Jay Drew
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jy4T4_0i019RLv00
Oregon fans are shown at Autzen Stadium during the first half of their NCAA college football game against Fresno State in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. Fans were heard yelling an offensive chant toward BYU fans during the teams’ game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the stadium. | Don Ryan, Associated Press

EUGENE, Oregon — An offensive chant emanating from Oregon fans in the second half of the Ducks’ 41-20 win over BYU on Saturday at Autzen Stadium drew a rebuke on Twitter from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

The derogatory chant, which targeted members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who are commonly referred to as Mormons, was similar to what USC fans chanted at BYU last November . Video of Oregon fans’ behavior circulated on Twitter shortly after the game ended.

“Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon,” Cox said in a tweet Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtPDk_0i019RLv00
Screenshot of a video taken in which Oregon fans are heard yelling an offensive chant directed at BYU fans during the teams’ game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Twitter screenshot

Messages to an Oregon athletics department spokesperson seeking comment had not been returned as of 8 p.m. MDT Saturday night.

Saturday’s game kicked off at 1:30 p.m. MDT and was televised nationally by Fox Sports. It was not clear whether the chants were audible on the television broadcast.

Related

Last November, after BYU defeated Southern California 35-31 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC’s athletic department issued a public apology the following day via Twitter for “an offensive chant” it says came from its student cheering section.

The chants were clearly heard several times that night on ESPN’s national broadcast of the game.

Comments / 110

Mike G
3d ago

I was at the game; don't say "fans" because that makes it seem like everyone. A small number, or something may be more accurate. It doesn't mean everyone at the game follow the same stupidity. Many fans respected and appreciated BYUs playing and their kind gesture for former player Spencer Webb. Those that did participate in that are pathetic.

Reply(3)
59
TheDivineMsM
3d ago

Is this where BYU cancels all future games against Oregon? I mean, some lunatic volleyball player can cry fake racism and the world revolted. 🙄

Reply(7)
19
Scott Morris
3d ago

Duck fans are the worst, they’re an embarrassment to the state. I wonder what they were mumbling two weeks ago when Georgia handed the Ducks their head? Overrated team!

Reply(6)
24
Related
thecomeback.com

Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Ncaa#Oregon#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Fresno State#Associated Press Eugene#Ducks#Mormons#Usc#Fox Sports#Pac 12
KSLTV

BYU students respond to Oregon game chant

PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
PROVO, UT
sports360az.com

Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility

The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
CORVALLIS, OR
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy