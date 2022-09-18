TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A University of Tampa student died after trying to get into the wrong car early Saturday morning, police said. The student had been out with friends before taking an Uber home. According to the Tampa Police Department, after getting out of his Uber, the student tried to force his way into the vehicle of another man parked nearby. The driver shot the student in the chest, saying he feared for his life.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO