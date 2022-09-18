ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KTUL

High temperatures, drought affecting Oklahoma pumpkin patches

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — Pumpkin patch season is finally upon us; however, it doesn’t quite feel like it. These unseasonably high temperatures aren’t only overwhelming Oklahomans, but they're also overwhelming pumpkins. Here in Oklahoma, pumpkin patches may be scarce due to the high heat and drought. “This...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

LIST: Fall events in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With autumn's arrival, organization and businesses across Green Country are preparing for the upcoming fall and spooky season. The Tulsa area offers something for everyone, from pumpkin patches to haunted hay rides, to Oktoberfests and trunk-or-treating. For a full list of fall and Halloween events,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cirque du Soleil returns to Oklahoma in February

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cirque du Soleil is returning to Oklahoma City with its show "Corteo" in February 2023. "Corteo" is family-friendly production that dives into the mind of a clown who envisions his own funeral. “We are thrilled to return to Oklahoma City after almost 5 years and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

New lake to be next to Gathering Place, construction underway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced via Facebook that the city is building a new lake right next to the Gathering Place. He says this lake will transform the way Tulsans enjoy our defining natural feature. Part of this new dam is a whitewater flume on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Longtime Tulsa crossing guard pleads for job back

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We first met Joanne Gilmore seven years ago when she was raising awareness about the dwindling number of crossing guards. "There's a shortage, and we need more of us," she said in 2016. In March, we caught up with her again as she was lobbying...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Arkansas farm is going prehistoric for their annual corn maze

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A farm in northeast Arkansas is doing something different to their cornfield for their annual corn maze, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Jackson Farm near Black Rock will be putting a prehistoric twist on their cornfield. Their corn maze will have dinosaurs and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTUL

Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Man stabbed after walking out of Tulsa convenience store

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was stabbed after walking out of the Peoria Foodland near 61st and Peoria Monday night. Tulsa police say the man walked out of the store and met with the suspect. The two walked around the corner where the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman hit, killed by train in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman was hit and killed by a train on Monday evening. Oklahoma City Police are on the scene near SE 51st St. and S. High Ave. where a woman was hit by a train. The woman was pronounced deceased following the incident. OKCPD is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Zink Lake less than year away from opening to public near Gathering Place

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — From above the Arkansas River, you can see the construction of Tulsa's newest attraction. The dam and pedestrian bridge are going to reshape the area just south of the 21st Street bridge. “We’re excited about it and I think as we’ve gotten more information out...
TULSA, OK

