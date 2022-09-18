Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Report: Bedlam football game between Oklahoma, Oklahoma St. to end when Sooners join SEC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The most popular football game in Oklahoma is reportedly coming to an end in a few years. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported that the annual Bedlam football game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will end once the Sooners leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025.
KTUL
Oral Roberts University reaches historic enrollment numbers for 14th consecutive year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oral Roberts University officially exceeded 5,000 students this fall setting an all-time enrollment record. This is the 14th year in a row that enrollment has increased. According to the state census, ORU enrolled a total of 5,051 students for this fall semester. ORU continues to...
KTUL
High temperatures, drought affecting Oklahoma pumpkin patches
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — Pumpkin patch season is finally upon us; however, it doesn’t quite feel like it. These unseasonably high temperatures aren’t only overwhelming Oklahomans, but they're also overwhelming pumpkins. Here in Oklahoma, pumpkin patches may be scarce due to the high heat and drought. “This...
KTUL
'Maddening and frustrating': UCO staff member outraged about possibility of job cuts
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — On September 20, Fox 25 got its hands on a leaked email sent to University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) staff. The email says declining enrollment could force UCO to cut 30 faculty positions by the end of the school year. A UCO staff member shared...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
LIST: Fall events in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With autumn's arrival, organization and businesses across Green Country are preparing for the upcoming fall and spooky season. The Tulsa area offers something for everyone, from pumpkin patches to haunted hay rides, to Oktoberfests and trunk-or-treating. For a full list of fall and Halloween events,...
KTUL
Cirque du Soleil returns to Oklahoma in February
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cirque du Soleil is returning to Oklahoma City with its show "Corteo" in February 2023. "Corteo" is family-friendly production that dives into the mind of a clown who envisions his own funeral. “We are thrilled to return to Oklahoma City after almost 5 years and...
KTUL
Tulsa Housing Authority, City of Tulsa awarded $50 million Choice Neighborhoods grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa housing Authority and the City of Tulsa have been awarded a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Envision Comanche plan. This is the second CNI grand award the THA and the city...
KTUL
OKC Mayor Holt snaps picture of Philbrook advertisement in Times Square
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was able to see some familiar Oklahoma tourism advertisements in New York City's Times Square. He says the ad featured many Oklahoma museums including the Philbrook Museum of Art and Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
New lake to be next to Gathering Place, construction underway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced via Facebook that the city is building a new lake right next to the Gathering Place. He says this lake will transform the way Tulsans enjoy our defining natural feature. Part of this new dam is a whitewater flume on...
KTUL
Longtime Tulsa crossing guard pleads for job back
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We first met Joanne Gilmore seven years ago when she was raising awareness about the dwindling number of crossing guards. "There's a shortage, and we need more of us," she said in 2016. In March, we caught up with her again as she was lobbying...
KTUL
One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
KTUL
Arkansas farm is going prehistoric for their annual corn maze
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A farm in northeast Arkansas is doing something different to their cornfield for their annual corn maze, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Jackson Farm near Black Rock will be putting a prehistoric twist on their cornfield. Their corn maze will have dinosaurs and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Wanted Arizona man arrested in Tulsa for alleged fentanyl, firearm, drug money possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arizona armed robbery suspect was arrested in Tulsa on September 19. The Tulsa Police Department's Human Trafficking and Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near North Madison Avenue and East Pine Street. While searching, police found two pounds of fentanyl pills, equalling to approximately...
KTUL
Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
KTUL
Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
KTUL
Last day of summer dangerously hot, but first day of fall to bring cooler weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday will be another extremely hot day with temperatures landing around 100 degrees. We may see some places cross the 100-degree mark. The record high for September 21 is 98 and it was set in 1980. The conditions look favorable for beating that record today.
KTUL
Man stabbed after walking out of Tulsa convenience store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was stabbed after walking out of the Peoria Foodland near 61st and Peoria Monday night. Tulsa police say the man walked out of the store and met with the suspect. The two walked around the corner where the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest.
KTUL
Woman hit, killed by train in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman was hit and killed by a train on Monday evening. Oklahoma City Police are on the scene near SE 51st St. and S. High Ave. where a woman was hit by a train. The woman was pronounced deceased following the incident. OKCPD is...
KTUL
'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
KTUL
Zink Lake less than year away from opening to public near Gathering Place
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — From above the Arkansas River, you can see the construction of Tulsa's newest attraction. The dam and pedestrian bridge are going to reshape the area just south of the 21st Street bridge. “We’re excited about it and I think as we’ve gotten more information out...
Comments / 0