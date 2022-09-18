Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
UNC football taking confidence, lessons from first win into Idaho State matchup
UNC (1-2) will host Idaho State (0-3) for homecoming, and the team would like a repeat — or better — of what happened this past weekend in Texas. “Takeaways are the number one determinant in which team wins or loses the football game at all levels,” UNC coach Ed McCaffrey said Tuesday. “Our defense was flying around. We were very opportunistic. I think we got good pressure, which forced some difficult throws, and then our guys on the back end have just really tightened up their coverages and their communication.”
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado State QB Millen showing his resiliency
Sorting through the shortcomings of the Colorado State football season so far, one thing has become very clear. CSU quarterback Clay Millen is tough. No other Division I quarterback has taken the beating Millen has this season. CSU has allowed more sacks (23) than any other team — the next closest is Arkon with 15 allowed.
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: UNC defense shows off once again in road win against Lamar
UNC (1-2) defeated Lamar (0-3) on the road, 21-14, after junior defensive back Tywonne Harris forced an interception at the UNC 3-yard line. Here is how the team did in each position group. Offense: C- Northern Colorado’s offense wasn’t the catalyst in the victory. In fact, if it wasn’t for...
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
CBS News
About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way
Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather. The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night. Before...
What to know about major cooldown coming to Colorado
The Pinpoint Weather team said Tuesday will likely be the final 90-degree day of 2022. A big cold front will arrive overnight, dropping high temperatures into the 60s.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Henry: CSU isn’t an airline, so why did it oversell parking passes?
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Parking passes are not a cheap expense at Colorado State University. The annual cost for a Z permit pass, allowing the permit holder to access the Z, R and ZR parking spots, is a whopping $584. That kind of money is enough to buy a PlayStation 5 — so you would also expect, at the very least, to be able to park in the lot you paid for.
9News
Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado
DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
Bark beetle outbreak hits Denver following drought
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A homeowner in Cherry Hills Village noticed that his 90-foot spruce tree wasn't looking so good this spring. By August, the tree was almost completely dead. Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) told him that insects had killed it and the tree should be removed...
Get Excited. Colorado’s New Toys R Us In Loveland Is Now Open
Colorado has waited, what feels like forever, for the return of Toys R Us. The first location in Northern Colorado is finally open and ready to bring you back to happier and simpler times. New Toys R Us Location Is Now Open In Colorado. As a kid, there was nothing...
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
Littleton woman, 23, last known to be in Granite on Sunday is missing
A woman who was last seen on Sunday in Granite is now missing, police say. Call Littleton Det. Christina Goodman at 303-795-3896 if you know where she is.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
This Inexpensive Home in Colorado is a Mountain Paradise
How cool would it be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over 55...
Hiker who died on Longs Peak identified
Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park identified the hiker that died after near the Keyhole Route of the Longs Peak ascent as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster.
Encampment burns down in Denver in area set aside for unhoused community
It was a frightening scene on Saturday night as a homeless encampment on Elati Street and 8th Avenue went up in flames.Video shared by a neighbor shows the fire cracking and popping moments after the site caught fire."It was a horrific site," said Craig Arfsten, with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver. Arfsten went out to the scene after receiving numerous calls from concerned neighbors in the area. Neighbors in the area told CBS News Colorado that the fire moved quickly, getting within feet of people's homes. The Denver Fire Department said that no one was injured in the fire."I'm...
Police ask public for help following disappearance of "avid hiker" in Colorado
The Littleton Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 23-year-old that was last seen on September 18 in Castle Rock, Colorado. Catherine Hay was seen around 9 AM on Sunday morning in the Meadows neighborhood. She drives a blue 2019 Chevy Trax with license plate BSBB62.
2 girls say former soccer coach touched them inappropriately
LITTLETON, Colo. — A 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl came forward this summer to report that a longtime soccer coach touched them inappropriately over a period of months, according to an arrest affidavit from the Littleton Police Department. Littleton police said James William Bain, 72, worked as a...
11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin
AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
