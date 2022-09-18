UNC (1-2) will host Idaho State (0-3) for homecoming, and the team would like a repeat — or better — of what happened this past weekend in Texas. “Takeaways are the number one determinant in which team wins or loses the football game at all levels,” UNC coach Ed McCaffrey said Tuesday. “Our defense was flying around. We were very opportunistic. I think we got good pressure, which forced some difficult throws, and then our guys on the back end have just really tightened up their coverages and their communication.”

GREELEY, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO