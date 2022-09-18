ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

UNC football taking confidence, lessons from first win into Idaho State matchup

UNC (1-2) will host Idaho State (0-3) for homecoming, and the team would like a repeat — or better — of what happened this past weekend in Texas. “Takeaways are the number one determinant in which team wins or loses the football game at all levels,” UNC coach Ed McCaffrey said Tuesday. “Our defense was flying around. We were very opportunistic. I think we got good pressure, which forced some difficult throws, and then our guys on the back end have just really tightened up their coverages and their communication.”
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado State QB Millen showing his resiliency

Sorting through the shortcomings of the Colorado State football season so far, one thing has become very clear. CSU quarterback Clay Millen is tough. No other Division I quarterback has taken the beating Millen has this season. CSU has allowed more sacks (23) than any other team — the next closest is Arkon with 15 allowed.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Game grades: UNC defense shows off once again in road win against Lamar

UNC (1-2) defeated Lamar (0-3) on the road, 21-14, after junior defensive back Tywonne Harris forced an interception at the UNC 3-yard line. Here is how the team did in each position group. Offense: C- Northern Colorado’s offense wasn’t the catalyst in the victory. In fact, if it wasn’t for...
LAMAR, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Henry: CSU isn’t an airline, so why did it oversell parking passes?

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Parking passes are not a cheap expense at Colorado State University. The annual cost for a Z permit pass, allowing the permit holder to access the Z, R and ZR parking spots, is a whopping $584. That kind of money is enough to buy a PlayStation 5 — so you would also expect, at the very least, to be able to park in the lot you paid for.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Bark beetle outbreak hits Denver following drought

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A homeowner in Cherry Hills Village noticed that his 90-foot spruce tree wasn't looking so good this spring. By August, the tree was almost completely dead. Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) told him that insects had killed it and the tree should be removed...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Encampment burns down in Denver in area set aside for unhoused community

It was a frightening scene on Saturday night as a homeless encampment on Elati Street and 8th Avenue went up in flames.Video shared by a neighbor shows the fire cracking and popping moments after the site caught fire."It was a horrific site," said Craig Arfsten, with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver. Arfsten went out to the scene after receiving numerous calls from concerned neighbors in the area. Neighbors in the area told CBS News Colorado that the fire moved quickly, getting within feet of people's homes. The Denver Fire Department said that no one was injured in the fire."I'm...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 girls say former soccer coach touched them inappropriately

LITTLETON, Colo. — A 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl came forward this summer to report that a longtime soccer coach touched them inappropriately over a period of months, according to an arrest affidavit from the Littleton Police Department. Littleton police said James William Bain, 72, worked as a...
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
DENVER, CO

