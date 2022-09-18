ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
newstalk987.com

The Man Charged in a Fatal Road Rage Crash on Aloca Highway has Faced Prior Charges

The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies were sent to ABJ Custom Powder Coating in Louisville for an alleged hit and run. Officers spoke with Cameron Clowers, the owner of a 2018 Chevrolet SLV that had received damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.
wvlt.tv

Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge

Nurse Brandy Klein, Officer Cassie Bell and Officer Angela Hodge performed CPR and administered Narcan to a female inmate who was unresponsive from an overdose. Derek Geary, 58, was charged back in March with vandalism after he quit his job, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report. Why...
wvlt.tv

Will your car seat protect your child?

The newest attraction to open in Pigeon Forge will test your ability to crack the case. Inmate saved from overdosing by Hamblen County Jail staff. Nurse Brandy Klein, Officer Cassie Bell and Officer Angela Hodge performed CPR and administered Narcan to a female inmate who was unresponsive from an overdose.
wvlt.tv

Inmate saved from overdosing by Hamblen County Jail staff

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officer Cassie Bell had just finished her eight o’clock check at the Hamblen County Jail when she heard a disturbance from one of the female inmates’ cells. “Sometimes, they just kick the door just to be kicking the door, but when they start...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

The Man Accused of a Fatal Road Rage Incident on Alcoa Highway Appears in Front of a Judge

The man charged in a road rage incident that resulted in one death on Alcoa Highway appears before a judge. 58 year-old Derek Geary was driving a Jeep with three juveniles, ranging from ages eight to 13, was arrested and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of felony reckless endangerment after reportedly hitting a car driving by 34 year-old William Carroll who died as a result of the weekend crash. No word on the children’s condition.
1450wlaf.com

Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Police release info on weekend homicide

Knoxville Police Department officials on Monday released more details about a weekend shooting that left one man dead. The victim of the Sunday morning shooting was identified as 38-year-old Samuel Whitfield of Knoxville, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD officers were sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center...
wvlt.tv

Grandfather and 3 year-old grandson remembered after fatal house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 67-year-old grandfather and his three-year-old grandson died in a house fire early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. “I was shocked just on the loss of life and it’s crazy something like that happened only a few doors down.” said one neighbor on Mississippi Avenue.
wvlt.tv

Endangered child found safe, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found an endangered child that went missing out of the tri-cities area, according to a tweet from the agency. Aleeyah Counts, 14, reportedly went missing from Mount Carmel Monday. She was last seen wearing a grey “Church Hill” shirt...
newstalk987.com

Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery

Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
KNOXVILLE, TN

