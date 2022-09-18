Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
newstalk987.com
The Man Charged in a Fatal Road Rage Crash on Aloca Highway has Faced Prior Charges
The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies were sent to ABJ Custom Powder Coating in Louisville for an alleged hit and run. Officers spoke with Cameron Clowers, the owner of a 2018 Chevrolet SLV that had received damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.
wvlt.tv
Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge
Derek Geary, 58, was charged back in March with vandalism after he quit his job, according to a Blount County Sheriff's Office report.
wvlt.tv
Will your car seat protect your child?
The newest attraction to open in Pigeon Forge will test your ability to crack the case.
Knoxville man dies days after Bell Road hit-and-run crash
Metro police say the pedestrian, later identified as 37-year-old Paul Chadwick of Knoxville, died on Sunday as a result of his injuries.
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
newstalk987.com
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Asking for Help to Find Two Dangerous Men
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for two men, who have been on the run for months, they are calling dangerous. Colby Campbell is wanted out of Knoxville on harassment charges for reportedly making threats to businesses in Knoxville and Oak Ridge and could be anywhere in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Inmate saved from overdosing by Hamblen County Jail staff
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officer Cassie Bell had just finished her eight o’clock check at the Hamblen County Jail when she heard a disturbance from one of the female inmates’ cells. “Sometimes, they just kick the door just to be kicking the door, but when they start...
Jefferson City man sentenced after crash killed pregnant mom, 2-year-old
The man who was accused of intentionally driving into pedestrians and killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced.
wvlt.tv
Husband, wife arrested in car theft ring after manhunt, Roane Co. sheriff says
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A four-day manhunt ended in a husband and wife being arrested and charged in an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. A large-scale manhunt that spanned over four counties by multiple agencies on Tuesday, Sept. 20 resulted in Christopher...
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
newstalk987.com
The Man Accused of a Fatal Road Rage Incident on Alcoa Highway Appears in Front of a Judge
The man charged in a road rage incident that resulted in one death on Alcoa Highway appears before a judge. 58 year-old Derek Geary was driving a Jeep with three juveniles, ranging from ages eight to 13, was arrested and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of felony reckless endangerment after reportedly hitting a car driving by 34 year-old William Carroll who died as a result of the weekend crash. No word on the children’s condition.
1450wlaf.com
Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Police release info on weekend homicide
Knoxville Police Department officials on Monday released more details about a weekend shooting that left one man dead. The victim of the Sunday morning shooting was identified as 38-year-old Samuel Whitfield of Knoxville, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD officers were sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center...
wvlt.tv
Grandfather and 3 year-old grandson remembered after fatal house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 67-year-old grandfather and his three-year-old grandson died in a house fire early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. “I was shocked just on the loss of life and it’s crazy something like that happened only a few doors down.” said one neighbor on Mississippi Avenue.
Dog attack in West Knox County leaves man and his dog injured
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man said two large dogs attacked him and his smaller dog while he was on a walk in West Knox County on Friday. He said he was taking his Goldendoodle on a walk when he saw two dogs following them. The dogs ran after his dog and attacked, he said.
KPD says after more than 1,700 crisis calls, mental health co-responder team has never used force
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said its co-responder program is showing some encouraging results. The program is a result of a partnership with the McNabb Center to better approach situations where a person may be experiencing a mental health crisis. The program pairs a behavioral health specialist...
wvlt.tv
Endangered child found safe, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found an endangered child that went missing out of the tri-cities area, according to a tweet from the agency. Aleeyah Counts, 14, reportedly went missing from Mount Carmel Monday. She was last seen wearing a grey “Church Hill” shirt...
newstalk987.com
Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery
Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
