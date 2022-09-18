The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies were sent to ABJ Custom Powder Coating in Louisville for an alleged hit and run. Officers spoke with Cameron Clowers, the owner of a 2018 Chevrolet SLV that had received damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO