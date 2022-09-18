Ludacris’ Manager Charged With Murder

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Michigan Avenue Magazine

A music executive and the longtime manager of rapper Ludacris has been charged with murder in connection with a June 26 shooting in Atlanta, according to police. Chaka Zulu, real name Ahmed Obafemi, surrendered to authorities in Fulton County earlier this week on charges including murder, aggravated assault, simple battery, and possession of a firearm, jail records show. The charges stem from a shooting outside a Buckhead shopping center in which Obafemi and another person were wounded and 23-year-old Artez Benton was killed, WSB-TV reports. Police said an altercation in the parking lot led up to the fatal shooting. Obafemi, the co-founder of the Disturbing Tha Peace record label, was released Tuesday on a $200,000 bond.

