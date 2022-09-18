Read full article on original website
Related
thetrailblazeronline.net
Art faculty exhibit work
The Golding-Yang Art Gallery opened its doors for their annual faculty exhibition. The exhibition was hosted by the faculty of Morehead State’s Department of Art and Design to show existing or prospective MSU students the many forms of art they can make with enough time and dedication. It will...
thetrailblazeronline.net
Arts and Crafts Festival
Morehead’s arts and crafts vendors decorated Main Street Saturday as The Rowan County Arts Center held its annual September festival with the re-named “Arts and Crafts Festival” on September 17. “We started out as an ‘Arts and Eats Festival’ and then of course COVID happened, and we...
thetrailblazeronline.net
Morehead's Moon Festival
A Moon Festival at MSU taught students about an important Chinese festival and tradition. Students learned about a celebrated festival in China known as the Moon Festival on September 13 in ADUC, hosted by the Campus Activity Board. Students were able to participate in traditions like decorating paper lanterns and eating mooncakes, which traditionally gave thanks to the Moon for the autumn harvest in Chinese culture.
Comments / 0