ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Illinois State drubs Eastern Illinois behind Annexstad 35-7

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0i017v8X00

Zack Annexstad threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Illinois State's defense came up with two interception-return scores as the Redbirds stymied Eastern Illinois 35-7 on Saturday.

Illinois State (2-1) has won back-to-back contests following a season-opening defeat at Wisconsin .

Jeff Bowens intercepted the Panthers' Jonah O’Brien and returned it 40 yards for a score to make it 21-7 with 1:09 left before halftime. Deandre Lamont later picked O'Brien and ran it in from 3 yards out at the beginning of the third quarter.

O'Brien threw an 11-yard touchdown to DeWayne Cooks Jr. to knot the score at 7 with 3:09 left in the first.

Illinois State held the Panthers (0-3) to 167 yards of offense.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap—top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
Charleston, IL
Sports
Charleston, IL
College Sports
Normal, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Illinois College Sports
Charleston, IL
Football
Normal, IL
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State#College Football#Eastern Illinois#American Football#Ap
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

834K+
Followers
178K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy