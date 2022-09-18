Read full article on original website
PC Lands Commitment From 2023 Four-Star PF Drew Fielder
The PC Friars landing their second commitment for the incoming Class of 2023 Monday. Idaho native Drew Fielder announcing he’s committed to Providence. He’s a four-star power forward who chose the Friars over offers from Syracuse, BC, Miami, Iowa, USC and others. Fielder joins Garwey Dual as part...
Live Like Russ Foundation Holds Second Annual Golf Tournament
The second annual Live Like Russ Foundation Golf Tournament was held Monday at Cranston Country Club. The event raises money in memory of Lt. Russell K. Freeman, an officer at the ACI who passed away in 2020 from COVID-19. URI broadcaster & former ABC6 intern Stone Freeman and his family...
Providence middle school placed on lockdown after ‘unauthorized’ student entered grounds
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gilbert Stuart Middle School in Providence was placed on lockdown Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Luis Fernandez, the school’s principal, said the school was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes after a student from a another school entered the building. Fernandez...
Monday’s top stories
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — ABC 6 News is airing Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral so there is no Good Morning Providence on Monday. Get yourself caught up with all our top stories.
Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
Driver taken to hospital after hitting guardrail, flipping over in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — North Smithfield police said that one person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning. Police explained that the driver crashed into the guardrail at the Sayles Hill Road entrance to Eddie Dowling Highway. After crashing into the guardrail, the...
Orange Line reopens after month-long shutdown
BOSTON (WLNE) — The Orange Line has reopened Monday morning following a month-long shutdown. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority shutdown the subway line for years’ worth of maintenance work. A series of dangerous problems in the past years prompted the Federal Transit Administration to launch a review of...
Students at 5 schools in Providence affected by RIPTA ‘service disruption’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority posted an alert to its website Wednesday morning saying that busses along routes used to bring students to five different schools in Providence are not running. Students that take RIPTA busses to Alvarez, Central, Classical, Hope, and Mount Pleasant...
State police arrest Providence man accused of having illegal gun
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man on several gun-related charges. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said that 33-year-old Rafael Estanli Rosario Duval after a traffic stop in Exeter Tuesday night. Duval was charged with alteration of marks of identification of...
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said that a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on West Shore Road. Capt. Robert Hart said the motorcyclist, identified as Keith Burr, was traveling east on Main Avenue in the left lane.
Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
Former director of finance accused of stealing $3M from Providence based school program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is facing charges after state police said he stole up to $3 million from a collaborative school based in Providence. Nathan Kaufman, 35, was charged with embezzlement and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes. According to Rhode Island State Police, detectives...
Department of Environmental Management to spray insecticide in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Monday that they will begin spraying areas alongside Douglas Pike in Smithfield with insecticide later this week. Jay Wegimont, a spokesman for the department, said that the spraying will begin Wednesday in areas that have spotted lanternfly...
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol Country District Attorney’s Office identified the two teens that were killed in a crash over the weekend. Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelly, 18, both of Attleboro, died early Sunday morning after crashing into a tree off of South Avenue by West Street.
Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
Rhode Island Department of Health identifies one of two Woonsocket bodies as ex-mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health identified one of the two bodies found in Woonsocket Monday as ex-mayor Susan Menard. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said that the identity of the second body is still being finalized. The two bodies were...
Woonsocket police search ex-mayor’s home after ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two bodies were found “severely decomposed” inside of a home that belonged to a former Woonsocket mayor Monday night, according to authorities. The bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a Marian Lane home, where police said Mayor Susan Menard lived.
Hundreds protest outside ‘Gender Ideology in School’ discussion panel
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds gathered on the steps of the William H. Hall Library Monday night, protesting a panel discussion entitled, “Gender Ideology in School.”. The event hosted by the Independent Women’s Network was invitation-only, expressing their concern for students. “We literally are talking about kids...
Attorney general investigates death of man restrained by Cranston police, fire departments
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Monday that it’s investigating the death of a man placed in restraints during an incident last week. The incident happened Thursday at the Econo Lodge on New London Avenue in Cranston. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office...
