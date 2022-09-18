ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

PC Lands Commitment From 2023 Four-Star PF Drew Fielder

The PC Friars landing their second commitment for the incoming Class of 2023 Monday. Idaho native Drew Fielder announcing he’s committed to Providence. He’s a four-star power forward who chose the Friars over offers from Syracuse, BC, Miami, Iowa, USC and others. Fielder joins Garwey Dual as part...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Live Like Russ Foundation Holds Second Annual Golf Tournament

The second annual Live Like Russ Foundation Golf Tournament was held Monday at Cranston Country Club. The event raises money in memory of Lt. Russell K. Freeman, an officer at the ACI who passed away in 2020 from COVID-19. URI broadcaster & former ABC6 intern Stone Freeman and his family...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Monday’s top stories

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — ABC 6 News is airing Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral so there is no Good Morning Providence on Monday. Get yourself caught up with all our top stories.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smithfield, RI
College Sports
City
Smithfield, RI
Providence, RI
College Sports
Providence, RI
Football
Smithfield, RI
Sports
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Orange Line reopens after month-long shutdown

BOSTON (WLNE) — The Orange Line has reopened Monday morning following a month-long shutdown. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority shutdown the subway line for years’ worth of maintenance work. A series of dangerous problems in the past years prompted the Federal Transit Administration to launch a review of...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Frederick
ABC6.com

State police arrest Providence man accused of having illegal gun

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man on several gun-related charges. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said that 33-year-old Rafael Estanli Rosario Duval after a traffic stop in Exeter Tuesday night. Duval was charged with alteration of marks of identification of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said that a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on West Shore Road. Capt. Robert Hart said the motorcyclist, identified as Keith Burr, was traveling east on Main Avenue in the left lane.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Brown Stadium#American Football#College Football#The Cornell Big Red#Bulldogs#Jihad
ABC6.com

Department of Environmental Management to spray insecticide in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Monday that they will begin spraying areas alongside Douglas Pike in Smithfield with insecticide later this week. Jay Wegimont, a spokesman for the department, said that the spraying will begin Wednesday in areas that have spotted lanternfly...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol Country District Attorney’s Office identified the two teens that were killed in a crash over the weekend. Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelly, 18, both of Attleboro, died early Sunday morning after crashing into a tree off of South Avenue by West Street.
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC6.com

Hundreds protest outside ‘Gender Ideology in School’ discussion panel

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds gathered on the steps of the William H. Hall Library Monday night, protesting a panel discussion entitled, “Gender Ideology in School.”. The event hosted by the Independent Women’s Network was invitation-only, expressing their concern for students. “We literally are talking about kids...
CRANSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy