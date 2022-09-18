ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez

Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

Dave Doeren visits Texas Tech's Bryce Ramirez in the hospital

Bryce Ramirez has been hospitalized in Raleigh ever since suffering a horrendous lower leg injury on Saturday night, and he's already been through two surgeries. Dave Doeren stopped by for some moral support today, with a get-well poster signed by Pack players. Tech says they're hoping to get him back home later on in the week.
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Texas Tech football: NC State loss reveals numerous concerns about Red Raiders

We all knew that the Texas Tech football team wouldn’t go undefeated this season. Still, Saturday’s loss to NC State was a frustrating watch. Had we said going into the game that the Wolfpack offense would score only 20 points, that NC State QB Devin Leary would throw for only 121 yards and no TDs, and that the Wolfpack would go just 6-16 on third down, we would all have felt rather confident in Tech’s ability to win the game.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Lubbock, TX
FanSided

Duke basketball staff visiting with local five-star superstar

The Duke basketball coaching staff will be visiting a local five-star recruit. Jon Scheyer does not have to travel far to visit another Duke basketball recruit as the Blue Devil coaching staff will be in this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers out of Combine Academy (NC). Jake...
DURHAM, NC
92.9 NIN

5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend

There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Smith
FMX 94.5

5 Cozy Places in Lubbock for UT Fans to Crash After the Game

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be squaring off against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday, September 24th, at 2:30 p.m. Everyone in town is getting totally amped for it and stocking up on tailgating supplies and booze. UT kicked our butts pretty bad last year, so the Red Raiders are going to have to bring some serious thunder this weekend.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Texas Tech Football#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#Titanic#The Red Raiders
KCBD

Cold fronts ahead, but more heat too

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two cold fronts have roles in our current 7 Day Forecast, which takes us through early next week. In this post, I cover the temperature changes we expect. In the near term, today and tomorrow, there will be a few clouds but the days will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
FMX 94.5

My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride

No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy

The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Weird Lubbock Roommate Stories That Will Make Yours Seem Totally Normal

Most of us have had a roommate at some point in time. It can be hit or miss. You either live with someone you've never met, you move in with your friend and end up hating them after doing their dishes one too many times, or you have a prosperous, normal household. The latter is something I've never experienced, so if you have an awesome roommate, lucky you.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

TTU K-12 announces new superintendent

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has hired Scott Lucas as its new superintendent. Lucas has worked in education for 28 years and as a campus and district administrator for the past 16 years, most recently at White Deer Independent School District.
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

FanSided

285K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy