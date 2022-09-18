Read full article on original website
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
Texas Tech Drops in Big 12 FanNation Power Rankings
Texas Tech is coming off a road loss to NC State as its prepares for its Big 12 opener against Texas on Saturday.
Dave Doeren visits Texas Tech's Bryce Ramirez in the hospital
Bryce Ramirez has been hospitalized in Raleigh ever since suffering a horrendous lower leg injury on Saturday night, and he's already been through two surgeries. Dave Doeren stopped by for some moral support today, with a get-well poster signed by Pack players. Tech says they're hoping to get him back home later on in the week.
Texas Tech football: NC State loss reveals numerous concerns about Red Raiders
We all knew that the Texas Tech football team wouldn’t go undefeated this season. Still, Saturday’s loss to NC State was a frustrating watch. Had we said going into the game that the Wolfpack offense would score only 20 points, that NC State QB Devin Leary would throw for only 121 yards and no TDs, and that the Wolfpack would go just 6-16 on third down, we would all have felt rather confident in Tech’s ability to win the game.
Duke basketball staff visiting with local five-star superstar
The Duke basketball coaching staff will be visiting a local five-star recruit. Jon Scheyer does not have to travel far to visit another Duke basketball recruit as the Blue Devil coaching staff will be in this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers out of Combine Academy (NC). Jake...
5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
Texas Tech – Kansas State game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s road game against Kansas State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on ESPN+. Both teams suffered their first loss over the weekend. The Red Raiders fell to No. 16 N.C. State, 24-17. The Wildcats lost at home to Tulane, 17-10. Texas Tech is 9-13 in the […]
Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
5 Cozy Places in Lubbock for UT Fans to Crash After the Game
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be squaring off against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday, September 24th, at 2:30 p.m. Everyone in town is getting totally amped for it and stocking up on tailgating supplies and booze. UT kicked our butts pretty bad last year, so the Red Raiders are going to have to bring some serious thunder this weekend.
Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
Tuesday morning top stories: Residents question proposed Tech student complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A proposed student housing and parking garage is expected to be built on the south side of 19th Street between Akron and Boston. The city zoning board will consider the proposal to tear down the Godbold Center. Lubbock Garden and Arts Center fire.
‘We’re going to support them,’ Addiction recovery program at Texas Tech changing lives
LUBBOCK, Texas – For almost four decades, the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities at Texas Tech University has been a safe place for students struggling with addiction. The center first opened in 1986 and was one of the first of it’s kind. Now, there are over 150 recovery programs like this across the country. George […]
2,000 Glowing Pumpkins Is Worth Taking a Road Trip to In Texas
There is a pumpkin patch trail that is out of this world in Texas. We all know how packed it gets at La Union Corn Maze especially when it comes to picking out a pumpkin to take home and carve. But if you love the spooky time of the year...
Cold fronts ahead, but more heat too
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two cold fronts have roles in our current 7 Day Forecast, which takes us through early next week. In this post, I cover the temperature changes we expect. In the near term, today and tomorrow, there will be a few clouds but the days will be...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride
No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy
The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
9 Weird Lubbock Roommate Stories That Will Make Yours Seem Totally Normal
Most of us have had a roommate at some point in time. It can be hit or miss. You either live with someone you've never met, you move in with your friend and end up hating them after doing their dishes one too many times, or you have a prosperous, normal household. The latter is something I've never experienced, so if you have an awesome roommate, lucky you.
TTU K-12 announces new superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has hired Scott Lucas as its new superintendent. Lucas has worked in education for 28 years and as a campus and district administrator for the past 16 years, most recently at White Deer Independent School District.
