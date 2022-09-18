Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Greensboro: Operation clear track
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In Guilford County, Greensboro police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. Drivers notice more officers stationed at the railroad tracks along East Market Street. This is to help educate drivers about the dangers of railroad crossings and trespassing laws. The DOT said people should...
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and two children were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The crash happened in the 1300 block of Stratford Road around 6: 14 p.m. The Winston-Salem Fire Department reportedly used the jaws of the life to cut […]
Crash with serious injuries shuts down North Holden Road in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries shut down North Holden Road in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Both north and southbound lanes of Holden Road are closed between David Caldwell Drive and Shady Lawn Drive. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. A person who was on a motorcycle reportedly has […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire, police rescue family trapped in car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, a family of three was rescued in Winston-Salem. Watch more of WXII above. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a single-car crash with injuries to the 1400 block of S. Stratford Road. At the scene, officers saw the driver and her two children still...
Stolen car going 95mph on Battleground Avenue linked to crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 is digging deeper into a crash that shut down Battleground Avenue near Markland Drive on Friday. FOX8 is learning one of the vehicles involved in the crash was stolen from Capital Ford in Rocky Mount, which is two hours east of Greensboro. The second driver involved says he heard a […]
Man charged after allegedly slashing tires of 37 cars at Winston-Salem apartment building
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed. They investigated the vandalism and then sought […]
Propane tank stolen in Reidsville, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A propane tank was stolen in Reidsville earlier this month. The Rockingham County Sheriff's office said it was taken around September 13 near Hidden Lake Drive. A large truck and crane were used to steal the tank police said. Officials are looking for the location of...
Suitcase full of puppies found along NC road is taken to animal services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a post on social media by animal services. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was […]
2 teens arrested in connection to double homicide in Graham, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teens were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide that happened last month, according to the Graham Police Department. The suspects are 14 and 17 years old and were arrested almost a month after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death on Aug. 25. Around 1 […]
WXII 12
Kernersville shooting leaves one in recovery
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Kernersville. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Kernersville police said two men got into an argument on East Bodenhamer Street. During that argument, Kernersville police said, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Where is Tonita Brooks?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Each year more than 10,000 people are reported missing to the North Carolina Center For Missing Persons. In 2019, 46-year-old Tonita Michelle Brooks of Durham was added to that list. Her case has not received much more attention because it seems as though she vanished...
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
abc45.com
Stratford Road Car Crash Injures Three
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police responded to the 1400-block of S. Stratford Road on a single vehicle traffic collision with injuries. Upon arrival officers determined that the driver and her two children were still in the overturned vehicle. Winston-Salem Firefighters also arrived at the scene and were able to extricate all occupants of the vehicle.
Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of two teens over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former […]
17-year-old juvenile faces murder charges in deaths of missing NC teens. What we know.
After being reported missing over the weekend, Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were found dead with gunshot wounds near Hillsborough Sunday afternoon.
Alamance County high schooler, teen found shot to death identified by deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say they have enough information to identify the two teens found shot to death in Orange County on Sunday. “Through our ongoing investigation, we have information that suggests the two individuals located off Buckhorn Road yesterday are Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, […]
All lanes of Holden Road in Greensboro reopened after being closed due to crash involving injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are now reopen. A part of North Holden Road in Greensboro has been reopened after it was closed Tuesday due to a crash involving injuries. Greensboro city officials said North Holden Road between Hill-N-Dale Drive and Shady Lane Drive was temporarily closed. Drivers...
Man dead, woman in ER after NC shooting, victims found at Food Lion parking lot
TV crews responded to the Food Lion and spotted several EMS responders as well as law enforcement officers at the scene.
Winston-Salem man arrested, charged after shooting inside woman's car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested in Winston-Salem for intent to kill on Saturday. The Forsyth County Sheriff's office said they received a call about a disturbance between Patrick Renard Crews, 38, and a woman on Baux Mountain Road around 8 a.m. After the argument, the woman drove...
abc45.com
Man Arrested for Excavator DWI in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Early last Wednesday morning, a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy traveling south on US Hwy 220 near Seagrove conducted a traffic stop on a Kubota excavator traveling north. The male driver, identified as Tony Eugene Hiatt, was detained for investigation. He could not provide information relative to the ownership or lawful possession of the excavator and he appeared to be under the influence. An additional deputy responded and determined the excavator was mostly likely taken from DBM Construction. The excavator was seized and towed pending investigation. NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) also responded and transported Hiatt to perform a blood draw. Following the results, NCSHP charged Hiatt with Driving While Impaired (DWI). Hiatt was released on bond by the magistrate.
