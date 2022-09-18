ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro: Operation clear track

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In Guilford County, Greensboro police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. Drivers notice more officers stationed at the railroad tracks along East Market Street. This is to help educate drivers about the dangers of railroad crossings and trespassing laws. The DOT said people should...
GREENSBORO, NC
Winston-Salem fire, police rescue family trapped in car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, a family of three was rescued in Winston-Salem. Watch more of WXII above. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a single-car crash with injuries to the 1400 block of S. Stratford Road. At the scene, officers saw the driver and her two children still...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Silver Alert
Man charged after allegedly slashing tires of 37 cars at Winston-Salem apartment building

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed. They investigated the vandalism and then sought […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Propane tank stolen in Reidsville, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A propane tank was stolen in Reidsville earlier this month. The Rockingham County Sheriff's office said it was taken around September 13 near Hidden Lake Drive. A large truck and crane were used to steal the tank police said. Officials are looking for the location of...
REIDSVILLE, NC
Kernersville shooting leaves one in recovery

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Kernersville. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Kernersville police said two men got into an argument on East Bodenhamer Street. During that argument, Kernersville police said, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Where is Tonita Brooks?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Each year more than 10,000 people are reported missing to the North Carolina Center For Missing Persons. In 2019, 46-year-old Tonita Michelle Brooks of Durham was added to that list. Her case has not received much more attention because it seems as though she vanished...
DURHAM, NC
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
Stratford Road Car Crash Injures Three

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police responded to the 1400-block of S. Stratford Road on a single vehicle traffic collision with injuries. Upon arrival officers determined that the driver and her two children were still in the overturned vehicle. Winston-Salem Firefighters also arrived at the scene and were able to extricate all occupants of the vehicle.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of two teens over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former […]
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Man Arrested for Excavator DWI in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Early last Wednesday morning, a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy traveling south on US Hwy 220 near Seagrove conducted a traffic stop on a Kubota excavator traveling north. The male driver, identified as Tony Eugene Hiatt, was detained for investigation. He could not provide information relative to the ownership or lawful possession of the excavator and he appeared to be under the influence. An additional deputy responded and determined the excavator was mostly likely taken from DBM Construction. The excavator was seized and towed pending investigation. NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) also responded and transported Hiatt to perform a blood draw. Following the results, NCSHP charged Hiatt with Driving While Impaired (DWI). Hiatt was released on bond by the magistrate.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
