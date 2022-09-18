Radford and Galax both entered their game undefeated for the second year in a row. Last year Galax pulled out an overtime victory. Radford came into this game looking to avenge the loss from last year and get its first win over Galax in 7 years. It took a Bobcat defense that found a way to make stops and an offense that continued to get big plays to seal the win.

RADFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO