Big Plays Give Radford Victory over Galax
Radford and Galax both entered their game undefeated for the second year in a row. Last year Galax pulled out an overtime victory. Radford came into this game looking to avenge the loss from last year and get its first win over Galax in 7 years. It took a Bobcat defense that found a way to make stops and an offense that continued to get big plays to seal the win.
NRCC nursing graduate changes careers, pursues dream job
Justine Farlow didn’t take a typical path to a nursing career. In fact, she worked as a librarian for ten years before applying for nursing school at New River Community College. Farlow, of Pulaski, explained that nursing intrigued her because of the many career options within the profession, and...
Obituary for Nancy Poff Albert
Nancy Poff Albert, age 69 of Parrott, died Saturday morning, September 17, 2022 at Carlion Giles Community Hospital. She was born in Radford on May 17, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Angie Ratcliffe Poff and the late Joseph Poff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Easter.
Town of Pulaski installs two charging stations for electric vehicles
The Town of Pulaski has installed two charging stations for electric cars at the corner of Washington and First Street. These stations were funded with ARPA funds. The charging station charges $0.25 per kwh. As the popularity of electric cars grows, the presence of these charging stations will benefit our residents as well as draw travelers to our community.
School system warns of possible phishing scam
Please be aware of the following information concerning a possible phishing scam some EBT/P-EBT customers have reported to the Virginia Department of Social Services. This afternoon, VDSS received a report that P-EBT and EBT cardholders are receiving calls or texts advising them to call a phony 1-866 number ending in 0486 to activate their EBT account. This number is NOT our client customer service helpdesk. This is a Phishing attack.
