Passed away on September 16, 2022. He was born in Plaquemine, Louisiana. He was 92 years old. He grew up in White Castle, and lived in Brusly, Louisiana for the last 49 years. His parents, Walter D. Landry, Sr., and Beatrice Whaley Landry, and brother, Darrell “Boss” Landry, sister-in-law, Thelma Landry preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lucy Peavy Landry; sons, David Paul Landry (Anh Vu) and Whelman Joseph Landry; his grandsons, Grant Howard Vu Landry and Watson Vu Landry; his sister, Katherine Landry Hymel; his sister-in-law Donna Peavy and friend Deborah Rochelle. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Jackie Mistretta (Bryan), Joni Russo (Scott), Jim Landry (Deanna), Dena Hymel, Darlene Ramirez, Caryl Hymel (Alisha Babin), Dewayne Hymel (Donna), and special great-nephew Daniel Lusk (Erin). He graduated from White Castle High School in 1947 and Louisiana State University in 1954. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as 1st Lieutenant. He retired from the State of Louisiana Fire and Police Civil Service. Walter was an active member of Whaley-Savoy American Legion Post 212, where he served as Post Commander for several years. He was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Walter loved his hometown and enjoyed conversations with family and friends regarding life in White Castle and Iberville Parish. In Brusly, he quickly developed friendships and became an active citizen there. He served as president of the Brusly Lions Club for several years. Walter was a unique individual and was always ready to give his opinion on any subject in both an entertaining and instructive manner. Pallbearers were Daniel Lusk, Caryl Hymel, Neal Harmon, Jim Landry, Michael Redmann and Grayson Brewer. Honorary pallbearers were David Prejean, Don Hood, Henry Soniat and Richie Burtt. Visitation took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland Dr., (River Road) in Brusly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow celebrated by Fr. Arun John. Internment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

