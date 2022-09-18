ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brusly, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry

The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
City
Brusly, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Brusly, LA
Sports
City
Start, LA
Local
Missouri Football
Springfield, MO
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
West Side Journal

OBITUARIES

Passed away on September 16, 2022. He was born in Plaquemine, Louisiana. He was 92 years old. He grew up in White Castle, and lived in Brusly, Louisiana for the last 49 years. His parents, Walter D. Landry, Sr., and Beatrice Whaley Landry, and brother, Darrell “Boss” Landry, sister-in-law, Thelma Landry preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lucy Peavy Landry; sons, David Paul Landry (Anh Vu) and Whelman Joseph Landry; his grandsons, Grant Howard Vu Landry and Watson Vu Landry; his sister, Katherine Landry Hymel; his sister-in-law Donna Peavy and friend Deborah Rochelle. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Jackie Mistretta (Bryan), Joni Russo (Scott), Jim Landry (Deanna), Dena Hymel, Darlene Ramirez, Caryl Hymel (Alisha Babin), Dewayne Hymel (Donna), and special great-nephew Daniel Lusk (Erin). He graduated from White Castle High School in 1947 and Louisiana State University in 1954. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as 1st Lieutenant. He retired from the State of Louisiana Fire and Police Civil Service. Walter was an active member of Whaley-Savoy American Legion Post 212, where he served as Post Commander for several years. He was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Walter loved his hometown and enjoyed conversations with family and friends regarding life in White Castle and Iberville Parish. In Brusly, he quickly developed friendships and became an active citizen there. He served as president of the Brusly Lions Club for several years. Walter was a unique individual and was always ready to give his opinion on any subject in both an entertaining and instructive manner. Pallbearers were Daniel Lusk, Caryl Hymel, Neal Harmon, Jim Landry, Michael Redmann and Grayson Brewer. Honorary pallbearers were David Prejean, Don Hood, Henry Soniat and Richie Burtt. Visitation took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland Dr., (River Road) in Brusly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow celebrated by Fr. Arun John. Internment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute

Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Warren
NOLA.com

How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans

They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
wbrz.com

Vandal steals cross from slain LSU student's memorial

BATON ROUGE - A cross bearing the photo of Allie Rice was seemingly stolen from the impromptu memorial set up at the place where she was killed early Friday morning. Saturday, family and friends created a memorial on Government Street between I-110 and Park Boulevard, leaving pictures, cards, flowers, crosses and some of the late LSU student's favorite snacks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Parkview#Eagle
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB.com

Two killed in Baker shooting

Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
LIVINGSTON, LA
KOLR10 News

Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 30-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash. The Springfield Police Department responded to the crash at I-44 and Kansas Expressway at 4:32 p.m. SPD says a white 2020 Freightliner driven by Jasham Singh, 22, of Queens, New York was traveling westbound on I-44 approaching Kansas Expressway.  A tan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16

During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy