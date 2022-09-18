Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Charges coming for juveniles allegedly involved in fight after football game in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department was called to an incident that reportedly took place after a football game on Friday night. The football game saw the Zachary Broncos lose to St. Augustine, 24-20. After the game was over, juveniles allegedly engaged in a fight. One juvenile...
NOLA.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry
The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 things I liked and didn’t like about the Razorbacks' win against Missouri State
On what was a stunning night to be inside Razorback Stadium, Arkansas welcomed in Missouri State and former head coach Bobby Petrino. The bittersweet memories of big bowl wins, double-digit-win seasons were brought up this week. It was a time of excitement that fans are starting to feel again with the success of Sam Pittman.
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
West Side Journal
Louisiana filmmaker, LSU alumnus and associate professor to screen new documentary feature
BATON ROUGE– “The Laughing Man,” a feature documentary by LSU Associate Professor of Creative Writing & Screen Arts Zack Godshall, will play at the Manship Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. The film will be followed by a panel discussion about issues of homelessness. “The...
West Side Journal
OBITUARIES
Passed away on September 16, 2022. He was born in Plaquemine, Louisiana. He was 92 years old. He grew up in White Castle, and lived in Brusly, Louisiana for the last 49 years. His parents, Walter D. Landry, Sr., and Beatrice Whaley Landry, and brother, Darrell “Boss” Landry, sister-in-law, Thelma Landry preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lucy Peavy Landry; sons, David Paul Landry (Anh Vu) and Whelman Joseph Landry; his grandsons, Grant Howard Vu Landry and Watson Vu Landry; his sister, Katherine Landry Hymel; his sister-in-law Donna Peavy and friend Deborah Rochelle. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Jackie Mistretta (Bryan), Joni Russo (Scott), Jim Landry (Deanna), Dena Hymel, Darlene Ramirez, Caryl Hymel (Alisha Babin), Dewayne Hymel (Donna), and special great-nephew Daniel Lusk (Erin). He graduated from White Castle High School in 1947 and Louisiana State University in 1954. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as 1st Lieutenant. He retired from the State of Louisiana Fire and Police Civil Service. Walter was an active member of Whaley-Savoy American Legion Post 212, where he served as Post Commander for several years. He was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Walter loved his hometown and enjoyed conversations with family and friends regarding life in White Castle and Iberville Parish. In Brusly, he quickly developed friendships and became an active citizen there. He served as president of the Brusly Lions Club for several years. Walter was a unique individual and was always ready to give his opinion on any subject in both an entertaining and instructive manner. Pallbearers were Daniel Lusk, Caryl Hymel, Neal Harmon, Jim Landry, Michael Redmann and Grayson Brewer. Honorary pallbearers were David Prejean, Don Hood, Henry Soniat and Richie Burtt. Visitation took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland Dr., (River Road) in Brusly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow celebrated by Fr. Arun John. Internment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
theadvocate.com
New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute
Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
NOLA.com
How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans
They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
LSU Reveille
LSU student and alumna turn online business into storefront: Marem Boutique
Emily Rodrigue and Marlo Rodrigue have both loved fashion from an early age. “What made me love fashion more was helping other people pick out outfits that they love and feel confident in,” Marlo said. Starting a boutique together was a topic the two cousins and friends talked about,...
wbrz.com
Vandal steals cross from slain LSU student's memorial
BATON ROUGE - A cross bearing the photo of Allie Rice was seemingly stolen from the impromptu memorial set up at the place where she was killed early Friday morning. Saturday, family and friends created a memorial on Government Street between I-110 and Park Boulevard, leaving pictures, cards, flowers, crosses and some of the late LSU student's favorite snacks.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
ABC13 Houston
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
WAFB.com
Two killed in Baker shooting
Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Springfield Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 30-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash. The Springfield Police Department responded to the crash at I-44 and Kansas Expressway at 4:32 p.m. SPD says a white 2020 Freightliner driven by Jasham Singh, 22, of Queens, New York was traveling westbound on I-44 approaching Kansas Expressway. A tan […]
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16
During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
