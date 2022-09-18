ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Vaara and Anderson lead Ludington past Orchard View in three sets

Ludington traveled to Orchard View for a West Michigan Conference-Lakes match with the Cardinals and came away with a convincing 25-6, 25-3 and 25-9 win. “We tried some new things tonight, and ran some different plays we’ve been working on,” said Ludington head coach Liz Holden. “The girls executed them, and had a lot of fun doing it.”
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

WMC goes 1-4 in volleyball action on Saturday

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team battled in the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors faced some tough competition in close sets but finished the day 1-4. WMC found their solo win in a competitive match against Saginaw Valley Lutheran (25-20, 25-21). The losses came from Grand Blanc (9-25, 21-25),...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont boys, Whitehall girls take top honors at WMC Jamboree

The Fremont boys and Whitehall girls’ cross country teams took the top team honors on Tuesday afternoon at the second West Michigan Conference Lakes Jamboree. The meet was in Scottville at West Shore Community College. In the boys’ division, Fremont 46 points while Whitehall was close behind with 48....
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

McKinley takes top honors at Tulleymore Invitational; Goudreau finishes runner-up

It was a good day on the golf course for the Ludington Orioles and Montague Wildcats girls golf teams on Monday at the Tulleymore Invitational played at Canadian Lakes. Ludington finished with a round of 368, which was good enough to finish in the runner-up position, just four shots behind the Grand Ledge Comets, who took top team honors with a round of 364. Montague finished in third place with a round of 370.
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Balanced attack leads Montague past Whitehall in four sets

MONTAGUE – — The Montague volleyball team took down Whitehall in four sets on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats topped the Vikings with set scores of 17-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-23. Laura Borras led for the Wildcats with 18 kills, seven digs and two aces. Maizie Collins added 13...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Turtles swim team falls to Zeeland in league action

The Greater Muskegon Co-op swimming team faced rough waters against Zeeland in OK Rainbow action on Tuesday as they fell by a score of 104-64. Despite the loss, the Turtles swam to 17 personal record swims. The 400 free relay team of Sydney Sytsema, Marilyn Gaston, Robyn Hunt and Delaney...
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart gets WMC win shutting out Oakridge 2-0

Looking for its first West Michigan Conference win of the season, Hart’s boys soccer team accomplished it with a hard fought 2-0 decision over Oakridge at home Monday night. After losing close and tough games to the three front-runners, and tying Montague, the Pirates were determined to snap their winless streak.
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

League races start to take shape as area football teams head into Week 5

MUSKEGON–As area high school football teams head into the fifth week of the regular season, thoughts of league races and playoffs will start to emerge. This season is no different, especially in the realigned, and expanded West Michigan Conference that has been known for decades as one of the top small school conferences in the state. This season, the Whitehall Vikings appear poised to make a run. That became even more evident a week ago when the Vikings routed cross-river rival Montague before a capacity crowd at Whitehall.
MUSKEGON, MI

