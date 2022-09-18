Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
WISN
National Voter Registration Day events kick off in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day. In Milwaukee, nonpartisan groups spent Tuesday getting potential voters registered. With fewer than 50 days to Election Day, the urgency to get people registered is ramping up. "We are trying to go to the people, meet the people where they are...
CBS 58
Festa Italiana returns to Italian Community Center in Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Festa Italiana returns to Milwaukee Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Frankie Jupiter got a sneak preview with President of the Italian Community Center Rose Anne Ceraso Fritchie and Public Relations Manager Sandy Winard. For more details click here.
WISN
20 people shot in Milwaukee since Friday
MILWAUKEE — Data from Milwaukee Police Department said 20 people were shot between Friday evening and Monday afternoon. Three people died, two of them were teenagers. One of them, a 16-year-old found dead with a gunshot wound in a vacant house near 38th and Hadley Streets Monday, was identified by his family as Shaun Dorsey.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street. Apparently, it's been going on for two years. Steven Krause said he will call and...
WISN
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
milwaukeemag.com
A Glimpse Inside the School on Milwaukee’s Jones Island
When the bell rang to start the school year in Milwaukee many Septembers ago, one institution stood out from the rest: the public school on Jones Island. Established in 1896, it served a community of commercial fishing families who had been setting their nets in Lake Michigan since the early 1870s. Most were from the Baltic seacoast of Europe, particularly the Kaszuby region of northern Poland. The Kaszubs and their neighbors supplied the city with an abundance of trout, whitefish, herring, perch and sturgeon – more than 2 million pounds in a good year.
rejournals.com
The Badger State has earned a spot next to Chicago and Northwest Indiana as the region’s most highly regarded. But why?
Developers continue to flock to Southern Wisconsin because of its low taxes and business-friendly climate. But why else has the market been quick to gain traction? And what sets it apart?. Chicago Industrial Properties recently spoke with HSA Commercial Real Estate CEO & Vice Chairman Robert Smietana and JLL Senior...
WISN
It could take 70 years to replace lead water lines in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Seventy years – that's how long it could take to replace all of Milwaukee's lead water service lines at the current rate, and lead paint removal from older homes could take longer. Lead poisoning in children remains a concern for health officials. "It certainly is a...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Norman Pepin Executed Two Milwaukee Tourists in an I-94 Ditch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #12
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Norman Pepin was one of them. 12th in our series. Norman Pepin is...
Decision 2022: What's driving Wisconsin voters' interest?
Right now, 3.5 million people in Wisconsin are registered to vote in November. That's higher than the 2018 mid-term election but not quite as high as the presidential numbers in 2016 and 2020.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman hearing adjourned again
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was due in Milwaukee County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20. Once again, though, that hearing was adjourned. Twyman didn't show. Twyman, 24, is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht
Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
WISN
Milwaukee alderwoman looks to increase penalties for threatening, harassing election officials
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa said Tuesday she is writing new legislation that would increase penalties for threatening or harassing election officials or workers. "We don't want to see our poll workers harassed, intimidated in the process of doing their work, so in some ways, I think it...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Human trafficking crimes grow in Milwaukee
A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. “Things went good for a couple weeks but then he became a total monster. It was really traumatic,” she said. She said he started abusing her, one time beating her until she passed out. “I basically woke up at his house with five other people surrounding me and they told me that I now belong to them,” she said. She said the people held her against her will and sexually trafficked her for at least three years. Human trafficking is a crime that’s growing in Milwaukee. According to Milwaukee Police, human trafficking is up 58% since 2021. This year, police have had more confirmed cases in nine months than all of last year. 12 News’ Kristin Pierce sat down with the coordinator at Freedom House, a program part of the organization Exploit No More, to ask why the number of cases is growing. “You have a lot more vulnerable people right now with COVID. You have a lot of people with a lack of physical affection and touch,” explained Sarah Fandler. Location is also a factor. “That has a lot to do with the pipeline is what they call it from Chicago and then go up to the Dakotas is where the gas pipelines were being put in,” said Fandler. “Traffickers are going to look where is a lot of men who don’t have family with them because that’s where we’re going to make a lot of money.”The trauma has long-lasting effects but the help available at places like Freedom House is a start. “They just let us know that they could help us be better than that or that they care,” said the survivor Pierce talked to. Freedom House provides support to obtain legal documents, counseling, food and shelter. Advocates said it’s important to report anything that appears suspicious. They said it’s extremely difficult to convict traffickers because they make it look like the victims chose to commit illegal acts. They said victims often avoid eye contact and their traffickers always have eyes on them. Advocates also stress the importance of awareness and education. Fandler said it’s easy for people to talk about human trafficking on a national scale but people don’t often want to acknowledge it in their own communities. If you or someone you know is looking for help: Exploit No More – Home.
WISN
Downtown Milwaukee to host Halloween-spirited event
MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee will host a new Halloween event this year at Red Arrow Park. Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. "We're bringing safe, family fun to the heart of downtown with our new pumpkin palooza," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District No. 21. "Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee ushers in Halloween and the fall season in a way kids and families will never forget."
WISN
Barn fire near Racine County highway
CALEDONIA, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near I-94 and Seven Mile Road. Newschopper 12 captured video of the burned-out building Wednesday morning. Department of Transportation video showed the fire burning last night around 10:36 a.m. and the massive response. Several fire departments...
wanderingeducators.com
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
WISN
Wisconsin man saves squirrel's life, names him Little Jerry
A Wisconsin man doing sewer work in Mequon saved the life of a squirrel. Chuck Seidl was working on Sept. 12 when he found two squirrels stuck in a sewer in a cul-de-sac. He gave them both mini-chest compressions and was able to save one, who he named Little Jerry.
