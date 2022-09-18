ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake comes from behind to beat Fruitport in five sets

The Spring Lake volleyball team notched their first OK Conference-Blue win against rival Fruitport on Tuesday evening. The Lakers fell behind midway through but rallied back to win in five sets (25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13). Kallie Lewkowski posted 20 kills, 16 digs and three blocks for the Lakers. Brooke...
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Shelby goes 1-2-1 at Cadillac volleyball invitational

The Shelby volleyball team went up against tough competitors at the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. The Tigers kept it close in every match but wrapped up the day 1-2-1. Pool play opened with a split against McBain (27-29, 30-28), followed by a win against Western Michigan Christian (28-26, 25-19) and a loss to Grand Blanc.
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Vaara and Anderson lead Ludington past Orchard View in three sets

Ludington traveled to Orchard View for a West Michigan Conference-Lakes match with the Cardinals and came away with a convincing 25-6, 25-3 and 25-9 win. “We tried some new things tonight, and ran some different plays we’ve been working on,” said Ludington head coach Liz Holden. “The girls executed them, and had a lot of fun doing it.”
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee shuts out Montague 2-0 in Monday soccer action

Montague proved to be a very tough out for the Manistee boys soccer team in Monday night’s West Michigan Conference game at Chippewa Field. But the Chippewas snapped a scoreless tie a little more than 50 minutes into the contest and finished with a rugged 2-0 victory to remain very much in the race for the league title.
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont boys, Whitehall girls take top honors at WMC Jamboree

The Fremont boys and Whitehall girls’ cross country teams took the top team honors on Tuesday afternoon at the second West Michigan Conference Lakes Jamboree. The meet was in Scottville at West Shore Community College. In the boys’ division, Fremont 46 points while Whitehall was close behind with 48....
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

WMC goes 1-4 in volleyball action on Saturday

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team battled in the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors faced some tough competition in close sets but finished the day 1-4. WMC found their solo win in a competitive match against Saginaw Valley Lutheran (25-20, 25-21). The losses came from Grand Blanc (9-25, 21-25),...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

McKinley takes top honors at Tulleymore Invitational; Goudreau finishes runner-up

It was a good day on the golf course for the Ludington Orioles and Montague Wildcats girls golf teams on Monday at the Tulleymore Invitational played at Canadian Lakes. Ludington finished with a round of 368, which was good enough to finish in the runner-up position, just four shots behind the Grand Ledge Comets, who took top team honors with a round of 364. Montague finished in third place with a round of 370.
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

League races start to take shape as area football teams head into Week 5

MUSKEGON–As area high school football teams head into the fifth week of the regular season, thoughts of league races and playoffs will start to emerge. This season is no different, especially in the realigned, and expanded West Michigan Conference that has been known for decades as one of the top small school conferences in the state. This season, the Whitehall Vikings appear poised to make a run. That became even more evident a week ago when the Vikings routed cross-river rival Montague before a capacity crowd at Whitehall.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Turtles swim team falls to Zeeland in league action

The Greater Muskegon Co-op swimming team faced rough waters against Zeeland in OK Rainbow action on Tuesday as they fell by a score of 104-64. Despite the loss, the Turtles swam to 17 personal record swims. The 400 free relay team of Sydney Sytsema, Marilyn Gaston, Robyn Hunt and Delaney...
ZEELAND, MI

