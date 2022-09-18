Read full article on original website
Mona Shores takes first two sets before falling to Zeeland West in five sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team lost their hold over Zeeland West in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday night. The Sailors won the first two sets but lost steam and lost the next three sets. The loss came with set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25 and 13-15. Ava Dunn made...
VanderPloeg and Foreman score goals to lead Mona Shores past Reeths-Puffer
The Mona Shores boys soccer team claimed victory over Reeths-Puffer in the inaugural “Causeway Classic” on Tuesday. The Sailors won after they edged out the Rockets by a score of 2-1. The action was tied 1-1 at the half but the Sailors found the upper hand to snag...
Vaara and Anderson lead Ludington past Orchard View in three sets
Ludington traveled to Orchard View for a West Michigan Conference-Lakes match with the Cardinals and came away with a convincing 25-6, 25-3 and 25-9 win. “We tried some new things tonight, and ran some different plays we’ve been working on,” said Ludington head coach Liz Holden. “The girls executed them, and had a lot of fun doing it.”
Jensen, Pannucci and Bogner lead North Muskegon past Holton in three sets
The North Muskegon volleyball team got by Holton in West Michigan Conference action on Tuesday evening. The Norse claimed victory in three sets (25-14, 25-12, 25-22). Allie Jensen had nine digs, six kills, five aces and two blocks for the Norse. Natalie Pannucci threw in eight kills and eight digs,...
Spring Lake comes from behind to beat Fruitport in five sets
The Spring Lake volleyball team notched their first OK Conference-Blue win against rival Fruitport on Tuesday evening. The Lakers fell behind midway through but rallied back to win in five sets (25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13). Kallie Lewkowski posted 20 kills, 16 digs and three blocks for the Lakers. Brooke...
Turtles swim team falls to Zeeland in league action
The Greater Muskegon Co-op swimming team faced rough waters against Zeeland in OK Rainbow action on Tuesday as they fell by a score of 104-64. Despite the loss, the Turtles swam to 17 personal record swims. The 400 free relay team of Sydney Sytsema, Marilyn Gaston, Robyn Hunt and Delaney...
Lady Jayhawks handle Kalamazoo Valley in three sets
MCC (12-4) travels to Southwest Community College on Friday.
McKinley takes top honors at Tulleymore Invitational; Goudreau finishes runner-up
It was a good day on the golf course for the Ludington Orioles and Montague Wildcats girls golf teams on Monday at the Tulleymore Invitational played at Canadian Lakes. Ludington finished with a round of 368, which was good enough to finish in the runner-up position, just four shots behind the Grand Ledge Comets, who took top team honors with a round of 364. Montague finished in third place with a round of 370.
North Muskegon and Ravenna play to 3-3 tie
The North Muskegon boys soccer team played to a stalemate against Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference showdown on Monday evening. The Norse and Bulldogs came to a draw with three goals apiece. Max Lasser led for the Norse with a pair of goals, followed by Gabe Lenius with a...
Houtteman scores two goals as Whitehall gets by Orchard View
The Whitehall boys soccer team downed Orchard View in a West Michigan Conference tilt on Monday evening. The Vikings ran away with the win by a score of 3-0. Jack Houtteman led the attack with a pair of goals and an assist, while Corbin Vanderstelt added a goal and an assist.
Shelby goes 1-2-1 at Cadillac volleyball invitational
The Shelby volleyball team went up against tough competitors at the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. The Tigers kept it close in every match but wrapped up the day 1-2-1. Pool play opened with a split against McBain (27-29, 30-28), followed by a win against Western Michigan Christian (28-26, 25-19) and a loss to Grand Blanc.
Balanced attack leads Montague past Whitehall in four sets
MONTAGUE – — The Montague volleyball team took down Whitehall in four sets on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats topped the Vikings with set scores of 17-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-23. Laura Borras led for the Wildcats with 18 kills, seven digs and two aces. Maizie Collins added 13...
Fremont boys, Whitehall girls take top honors at WMC Jamboree
The Fremont boys and Whitehall girls’ cross country teams took the top team honors on Tuesday afternoon at the second West Michigan Conference Lakes Jamboree. The meet was in Scottville at West Shore Community College. In the boys’ division, Fremont 46 points while Whitehall was close behind with 48....
WM Christian cross country teams finish among leaders at Sparta Invitational; Kent City runners finish first
A number of local boys and girls cross country teams participated in the Sparta Invitational on Saturday. In the boys’ Silver Division, Western Michigan Christian finished in third place with a score of 76 while Kent City finished in fourth place with 86. Kent City junior Samuel Martini took...
Claeys and Arreola score three goals each as Shelby cruises past Fremont
Carson Claeys and Alan Arreola each scored three goals, and Mason Garcia was one off a hat trick with two of his own as the Shelby boys soccer team crushed visiting Fremont, 9-1 in a West Michigan Conference game at home Monday night. Miguel Guerra chipped in one goal for...
Muskegon Community College golfers finish runner-up
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawk golf team finished runner-up at the Mott Community College golf invite on Monday afternoon. The Jayhawks shot a team score of 310. Mott Community took top team honors with a round of 290. The event was played at the Flint Elks Golf Club in Grand...
League races start to take shape as area football teams head into Week 5
MUSKEGON–As area high school football teams head into the fifth week of the regular season, thoughts of league races and playoffs will start to emerge. This season is no different, especially in the realigned, and expanded West Michigan Conference that has been known for decades as one of the top small school conferences in the state. This season, the Whitehall Vikings appear poised to make a run. That became even more evident a week ago when the Vikings routed cross-river rival Montague before a capacity crowd at Whitehall.
