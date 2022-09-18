It was a good day on the golf course for the Ludington Orioles and Montague Wildcats girls golf teams on Monday at the Tulleymore Invitational played at Canadian Lakes. Ludington finished with a round of 368, which was good enough to finish in the runner-up position, just four shots behind the Grand Ledge Comets, who took top team honors with a round of 364. Montague finished in third place with a round of 370.

MONTAGUE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO