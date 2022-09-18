ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves 2B Ozzie Albies fractures finger

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a fractured finger, a day after returning from the injured list with a broken foot.

Albies fractured his right pinky finger sliding into second base in the fourth inning. He was replaced by rookie Vaughn Grissom.

Albies was 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs when he departed. He also got a hit in Friday night’s game, his return from the 60-day IL.

–Field Level Media

