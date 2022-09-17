ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders says Grambling State attendance was ‘pathetic’

By Steven J. Gaither
 3 days ago

Jackson State put together a dominant second half against Grambling State on Saturday night, but Deion Sanders wasn’t quite satisfied.

He wasn’t satisfied with his team’s first-half performance, and he wasn’t happy with the crowd at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in JSU’s 66-24 win. At least the Grambling State crowd.

“The Jackson turnout was phenomenal,” Sanders said. “The Grambling turn out was pathetic.”

Sanders continued to explain his issue.

“We always talking ‘we got y’all and we’re for the culture. Where they at?” Sanders asked rhetorically. “Then when we get up by two touchdowns, they runnin’ for the cars. That’s what I mean by this “traditional mess? Tradition, tradition…what tradition? When a team gets up on you leave? When we got up on Miami…I mean FAM…the band left? That’s not tradition. That’s front-runners. That’s what’s got to change.”

The Grambling State band released a statement on Saturday night explaining its departure was due to severe heat, as several members experienced heat exhaustion in the stands. Two weeks earlier Florida A&M’s Marching 100 reported that it was not allowed back in the stands due to heat exhaustion during the Orange Blossom Classic.

Final attendance numbers were not available at press time.

Shedeur Sanders flexes on the Grambling State defense. (Joshua Williams/HBCU Gameday)

Deion Sanders wanted more out of Shedeur Sanders in the first half

Another thing that Sanders didn’t like: his team’s first-half performance. JSU led 21-17 at halftime, but he felt like it could have gotten more, from quarterback Shedeur Sanders in particular.

“I didn’t like the first half whatsoever. Because I know him. I know when he’s on and when he’s sharp — I know when he’s that dude,” Deion Sanders said. “He was a little shaky the first half, but he got it together.”

He most certainly did, completing three touchdown passes in the second half and running for another. He finished the day completing 21 of 31 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns as well as running for two touchdowns.

“If we had hit a couple of deep ones, it would have been a whole different story in the first half as well. But we hit all of them in the second half. All the shot balls — he went and did what he needed to do. But it was a tale of two halves.”

Comments / 134

Eric Mack
3d ago

He has point we have to lok at the point of the comment that we have to support the schools that we say we love. Larger universities have overwhelming support no matter the issues being water, power or playing at neutral sites so stop being defensive when the truth presents itself.

Reply(3)
40
John Williams
2d ago

As a white man growing up in Louisiana I thought Grambling State and Southern University was the greatest football rivalry in the world.. And still ranks up there in the top 10...

Reply
19
DAnn Rhone
3d ago

Boy bye!!! I was a fan of his now go fly a kite. People passing out band members in the hospital and you worried about a crowd. You won so shut up still running off at the mouth. You went from praising God when your foot was down to letting the devil take over again 😡

Reply(12)
43
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

