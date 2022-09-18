ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandi Burruss Teases ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 15, Could Become Longest-Standing Housewife

By Armando Tinoco
 3 days ago
Kandi Burruss has been a staple on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since joining the Bravo franchise for its second season. With Season 15 ahead, the Grammy-award winner is teasing she’s returning which would make her the longest-running housewife across all franchises.

While making an appearance on Amazon Live , Burruss was asked about her seat at the Season 14 reunion. There’s an assumption by fans that the housewives sitting right next to host Andy Cohen are the top stars of the show. Burruss explained that “the seat next to Andy is not about who has the most seniority or who’s making the most coin or who’s the most important, it’s about who was in the most mess that particular season.”

For the RHOA Season 14 reunion, it was Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield who got the honor of sitting at the top of their respective sofas next to Cohen. Burruss also noted that there was a particular comment claiming that because she was on the opposite side of Cohen she was “at the end of the road” which meant “that she must not be coming back” for Season 15.

“First of all, I was at the end the season before. Did you not see me back last season, Season 14? And guess what? You will see back for Season 15. We’re starting again soon. So get sick of me, you’re going to be sick of me,” she clarified.

Deadline has reached out to Bravo for comment regarding RHOA Season 15 and will update as soon as we hear back.

Burruss joined the Atlanta-based franchise in Season 2 and has held a peach uninterrupted for 13 seasons. If Burruss does return for the new season of RHOA , she would become the longest-serving housewife in the Bravoverse holding the title for 14 seasons.

Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County held her orange for 13 seasons but was demoted to a “friend” role in Season 14 before not being asked back for Season 15.

The only other housewife that could give Burruss a run for longest-serving housewife is Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City. Singer held an apple for 13 seasons since the show’s premiere in 2008. However, following Season 13, RHONY has been put on pause and the future of the franchise and its cast members is unknown as of now.

Comments / 30

Donna Sullivan
3d ago

Kandi has always been a favorite housewife of mine..she can get involved in some messy stuff, but to me, she tells it like it is..and she doesn't have to rely on the show for coin or anything else.. she just enjoys being on the show.

Reply(1)
24
Vickie Davis
2d ago

Returning to another boring season isn’t anything to brag about. They are all tired!!! The reunion and season is a bunch of hens cackling about nothing!!!

Reply
7
msdash17
3d ago

When I watched the show, she was my favorite. She told it like it was. Couldn't stand her meddling mother!

Reply(1)
12
Meghan McCain Claps Back At Sherri Shepherd & “Toxic Mean Girl” Daytime Talk Culture: “She’s Looking For Publicity”

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the latter went on Watch What Happens Live and said McCain was the only The View co-host she was not close with. During an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM talk show, McCain took the opportunity to hit back at Shepherd's comments. "I don't know Sherri Shepherd. She was on the show like 15 years before me, when I was in high school, so I don't know why anyone is under the impression that we're close friends," McCain said on the September 13th episode of Andy Cohen Live, which you can watch in the video...
Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as "decent, honorable and all about service," while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that "she's going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment." Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. "We've had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Ashley Tropez Found Dead At 24 With ‘Traumatic Injuries’

Ashley Tropez, who was featured on the A&E show Beyond Scared Straight, was found dead in her home in Victorville, California. She was 24. According to a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a dead body inside a home on August 26. "Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries," reads the report. An investigation was launched after they discovered the body and authorities identified a 24-year-old suspect who is now in custody. The release states that they believe Tropez and the suspect knew each other and "may...
Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant

Kandi Burruss' cousin, Chef Melvin Jones, has been allegedly shot during a run-in at Blaze Steak and Seafood restaurant in Atlanta. According to People, there was an argument that went down at the popular hang-out that quickly turned life-threatening. Due to Kandi's notoriety gained through years of being a powerhouse in the music industry, and […]
Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom's breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was "successful," according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what's next for her mom.
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace's beef is one of the most well-known storylines on "Love and Hip Hop New York." As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris' baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven't seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that's not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night's episode of RHOBH. When […]
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice's latest revelation, it's looking like it'll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […]
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Reunion Looks: Who Was The Best Dressed?

If there's one thing that the Real Housewives of Atlanta have mastered, it's the art of being extra.  It's not in their nature to hold back anything, whether it's their opinions about someone's hosting abilities or their shamelessness in crashing someone's event with a marching band to promote their own business. That over-the-top attitude also […]
NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After Being Terminated For Appearance On Adult Cam Website

Erick Adame, meteorologist for Spectrum News NY1, said that he was terminated from his position after he secretly appeared on an adult cam website. "I am taking this opportunity to share my truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life," Adame wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors,...
Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she's got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She's now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she's had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show
Kandi Burruss Explains Why She’ll Never Do Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

If you were hoping to see Kandi Burruss on one of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trips — I have some bad news for you. Kandi told Us Weekly, “At this point, I don’t see it happening. Because, like, anybody that I would possibly wanted to — or felt comfortable being in a house with […] The post Kandi Burruss Explains Why She’ll Never Do Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
