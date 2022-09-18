ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

UFC fans react to shocking Ronda Rousey revelation

Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey is Latina. Many of her fans were confused when they learned this fact in a UFC-produced video montage honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. “UFC commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating our athletes and fans representing United States Hispanic and Latin American communities and other...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment

Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
GOLF
MMA Fighting

Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury

Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action. The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herb Dean
Person
Song Yadong
Person
Cory Sandhagen
mmanews.com

UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine

UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Apex#Combat#Ufc Vegas#Espn#Ufc Espn
960 The Ref

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo retires after 18-year MMA career

The athletes in mixed martial arts have evolved exponentially in the last 15 years, bringing the sport to near-peak performance. What they've really been doing in that time, though, was catching up to Jose Aldo. The former WEC and UFC featherweight champion, known as the "King of Rio," for his...
UFC
NBC Sports

Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight

The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett: A Conor McGregor fight would be ‘biggest PPV in the history of the UFC’

In the minds of some, Paddy Pimblett is on a Conor McGregor-like rise to fame. While McGregor has been sidelined healing from his gruesome broken leg injury suffered in July 2021, Pimblett has been flawless in the Octagon, winning his first three fights. Upon his arrival, like McGregor, “The Baddy” blew the roof off the building when earning a stellar first round knockout in his debut (watch highlights). Since then, his star has only grown even larger and been boosted thanks to his follow-ups coming at home in London, England.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time

Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy