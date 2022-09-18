In the minds of some, Paddy Pimblett is on a Conor McGregor-like rise to fame. While McGregor has been sidelined healing from his gruesome broken leg injury suffered in July 2021, Pimblett has been flawless in the Octagon, winning his first three fights. Upon his arrival, like McGregor, “The Baddy” blew the roof off the building when earning a stellar first round knockout in his debut (watch highlights). Since then, his star has only grown even larger and been boosted thanks to his follow-ups coming at home in London, England.

UFC ・ 19 HOURS AGO