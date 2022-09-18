Read full article on original website
Husker Wrestling announces 2022-23 schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska wrestling team will face another challenging season as the 2022-23 slate features nine of the top-25 finishers from last season's NCAA Championships, Nebraska Coach Mark Manning announced on Tuesday. The Huskers will kick off the season with a home dual against North Dakota State...
Big Red Rundown: Huskers struggle in the trenches in loss to Sooners
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Mickey Joseph era didn't start on the right foot as Nebraska falls to No. 6 Oklahoma 49-14 on Saturday. Our NTV crew chats with Alex Hickey of the Saturday Tradition to help explain this loss and discuss the firing of defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
Big Red Rundown: Ajay Allen out for the season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska running back Ajay Allen will be out for the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery on Monday, according to Huskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph. "He's back home," said Joseph. "He's doing fine. He came out of surgery well. He's gonna miss the...
Safety tips for this harvest season
LINCOLN, Neb. — As the combines and grain carts head to the fields, the Nebraska Corn Board and Corn Growers Association are urging farmers, drivers and others to think about safety during the harvest season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, there were...
Farming Today with KRVN, September 20, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - National Farm Safety and Health Week kicked off Sept. 19. - USDA more than triples funding for ‘climate smart’ agriculture. - Country music star teams up with NPB to support pig farmers.
NSP destroys live hand grenade found on riverbank in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb — The Nebraska State Patrol conducted a controlled detonation on a live grenade found by a river on Sunday. Officials said that at approximately 2:30 p.m.. Seward County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a possible explosive device in the area of 294th and Bluff Road.
