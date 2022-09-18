Read full article on original website
UFC 281: Kamaru Usman laments ‘sad’ prospect of Zhang Weili title reign — ‘Rose bested her twice’
Everybody is mad at UFC matchmakers for booking Carla Esparza against Zhang Weili for “Cookie Monster’s” 115-pound title at the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, scheduled for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York. Even the champ. Among the detractors is...
First UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie reveals pregnancy
Germaine de Randamie will be a mother come March 2023. “The Iron Lady” announced the news of her pregnancy earlier today (Tues., Sept. 20, 2022) via Instagram and had the following to say. “Woohoooo we can finally scream it from the top of our lungs,” de Randamie said. “WE...
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Song Yadong after TKO loss at UFC Vegas 60?
UFC Vegas 60 went down last Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving several fighters feeling the post-fight blues, including Alen Amedovski, who suffered his fourth straight loss inside the Octagon after getting stopped by Joseph Pyfer. And Chidi Njokuani, who was was knocked...
Nate Diaz ‘looking to dabble in WWE to make money,’ UFC fans cry ‘sellout’
Nate Diaz is no longer a UFC fighter. The longtime MMA veteran and winner of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Season 5 finished out his Endeavor contract by submitting Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 PPV main event earlier this month at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. So what’s his next...
Yoel Romero intends on achieving double champ status in Bellator: ‘My goals are still the same’
Yoel Romero doesn’t appear to be eyeing retirement anytime soon. “The Soldier of God” closed out his chapter with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a less than ideal fashion in 2020. Suffering three consecutive losses, Romero, 45, departed the promotion and signed with Bellator. A Middleweight contender for...
Jose Aldo retirement shakes up bantamweight Top 10 in latest UFC rankings update
Jose Aldo had just one fight remaining on his UFC contract and the promotion already booked a return to Rio de Janeiro in January, but for reasons only known to “Junior,” the former 145-pound champion wanted to call it quits this week and say goodbye to his life inside the Octagon.
UFC signs top heavyweight, releases him a day later during chaotic UFC 280 lineup change
Ares FC heavyweight champion Slim Trablesi, 29, was expected to make his Octagon debut as part of the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, taking over for Hamdy Abdelwahab to battle longtime heavyweight Parker Porter. But less than 24 hours after...
Dana White signs 17 year-old ‘Contender Series’ phenom Raul Rosas Jr. — ‘He’s special’
UFC President Dana White didn’t waste any time locking up 17 year-old bantamweight phenom Raul Rosas Jr., who improved to 6-0 with a unanimous decision victory over Mando Gutierrez at the promotion’s “Contender Series” proving ground last Tues. night (Sept. 20) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Erin Blanchfield happy with ‘perfect’ Molly McCann matchup: ‘It would be great to beat her up now’
Erin Blanchfield has wasted no time in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 23-year-old Flyweight star in the making has been virtually flawless in her 10-fight career. With her lone loss coming via a controversial split decision loss to Tracy Cortez in Feb. 2019, Blanchfield has made rapid improvements since.
Paddy Pimblett: A Conor McGregor fight would be ‘biggest PPV in the history of the UFC’
In the minds of some, Paddy Pimblett is on a Conor McGregor-like rise to fame. While McGregor has been sidelined healing from his gruesome broken leg injury suffered in July 2021, Pimblett has been flawless in the Octagon, winning his first three fights. Upon his arrival, like McGregor, “The Baddy” blew the roof off the building when earning a stellar first round knockout in his debut (watch highlights). Since then, his star has only grown even larger and been boosted thanks to his follow-ups coming at home in London, England.
Dana White reacts to Jose Aldo release, names top ‘Junior’ moment from storied UFC career
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, still considered by some fighters to be the greatest of all time in the 145-pound weight class, had a long and noteworthy career inside the Octagon, but one “Junior” moment stands above all others. At least for UFC President Dana White. “I...
ADCC 2022 videos: Watch Gordon Ryan submit Andre Galvao, Amy Campos upset Gabi Garcia
It was a big weekend for jiu-jitsu phenom Gordon Ryan. After capturing gold in the men’s +99kg category, thanks to a submission win over former teammate Nick Rodriguez, the no-gi “King” finished grappling legend Andre Galvao in the men’s “Super Fight” to close the show.
Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV buys ‘a major disappointment’ after trilogy bombs, fails to break even
Boxing superstars Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin settled their longstanding score in a third (and hopefully final) meeting atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with “Canelo” prevailing by way of unanimous decision. Their super middleweight trilogy...
Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik heavyweight banger shipped to UFC 282 on Dec. 10
Struggling heavyweight sluggers Chris Daukuas and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will look to blast their way back into the win column in a three-round bangfest set for the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to...
Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)
Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
Surprise! Hollywood hero Tom Hardy crashes jiu-jitsu tourney, captures gold medal
Hollywood actor Tom Hardy is no stranger to combat sports, having played “Tommy Conlon” in the mixed martial arts (MMA) movie Warrior. Hardy recently proved his grappling mettle — by winning a medal — at the UMAC Milton Keynes BJJ Open 2022 last weekend in Buckinghamshire, England.
Midnight Mania! Video: Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira separated in heated sparring match
Glover Teixeira deserves some credit in helping Alex Pereira’s explosive UFC rise. Obviously, the explosive knockout artist had quite a bit of skill previous to his first trip into the Octagon, but having the jiu-jitsu black belt helped shore up his defensive wrestling and grappling a good deal. “Hands of Stone” is typically in Pereira’s corner too, helping his team mate to victory.
Thieving Paulo Costa believes he ‘stole everything’ from Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I need to fight that guy’
Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev have quickly, and randomly, become the most intriguing of rivals. As UFC 279 on Sept. 10, 2022, drew near, Chimaev was scheduled to battle Nate Diaz in a Welterweight main event. During that fight week, a lot of chaos unfolded, including a brief UFC Performance Institute run-in between “Borz” and Costa.
UFC fighter accused of falsifying record fined, suspended by NSAC for positive drug test
Askar Mozharov started the year as one of the sport’s top light heavyweight prospects, based primarily on his impressive 25-7 record compiled on the international scene, as well as a reputation for being “The Ukrainian Conor McGregor.”. Then came reports that Mozharov falsified his record, leading Sherdog and...
