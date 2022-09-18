ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie reveals pregnancy

Germaine de Randamie will be a mother come March 2023. “The Iron Lady” announced the news of her pregnancy earlier today (Tues., Sept. 20, 2022) via Instagram and had the following to say. “Woohoooo we can finally scream it from the top of our lungs,” de Randamie said. “WE...
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett: A Conor McGregor fight would be ‘biggest PPV in the history of the UFC’

In the minds of some, Paddy Pimblett is on a Conor McGregor-like rise to fame. While McGregor has been sidelined healing from his gruesome broken leg injury suffered in July 2021, Pimblett has been flawless in the Octagon, winning his first three fights. Upon his arrival, like McGregor, “The Baddy” blew the roof off the building when earning a stellar first round knockout in his debut (watch highlights). Since then, his star has only grown even larger and been boosted thanks to his follow-ups coming at home in London, England.
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Video: Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira separated in heated sparring match

Glover Teixeira deserves some credit in helping Alex Pereira’s explosive UFC rise. Obviously, the explosive knockout artist had quite a bit of skill previous to his first trip into the Octagon, but having the jiu-jitsu black belt helped shore up his defensive wrestling and grappling a good deal. “Hands of Stone” is typically in Pereira’s corner too, helping his team mate to victory.
