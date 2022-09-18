Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Portland State coach Bruce Barnum frustrated by Montana State's latest game
BOZEMAN — A Big Sky Conference football team played at Providence Park last week, and it wasn’t Portland State — much to Bruce Barnum’s chagrin. Providence Park used to be PSU football’s home, but factors mainly related to Portland’s pro soccer teams forced the Vikings to move to a less ideal setup in Hillsboro. That’s why Barnum, PSU’s head coach, wasn’t happy when he learned that Oregon State would face the Big Sky’s Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.
sports360az.com
Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility
The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State
The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
406mtsports.com
Week 3: No. 4 Montana State Bobcats fall to Oregon State in Portland
The No. 4 Montana State Bobcats (2-1) faced the Pac-12's Oregon State (3-0) in Portland to close the nonconference portion of their schedule. Montana State overwhelmed by Oregon State in first loss of season. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 2 hrs ago. Before Saturday in Portland, the Bobcats hadn't...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
BYU fans, students react to offensive chant from group of Oregon fans
A BYU fan heard a profanity-laced chant coming from several members of the Oregon student section next to where she was sitting, and she started recording — a video that has since gone viral.
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
BYU students respond to Oregon game chant
PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
Voter: Portland isn't in 5th Congressional District
Happy Valley resident: Things are pretty quiet around here. I haven't witnessed anything nefarious.I am perplexed by Oregon's 5th Congressional District Republican candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Her television ads deal almost exclusively with crime in Portland, not Clackamas and Deschutes, the counties she is trying to represent. Does Lori Chavez-DeRemer realize that Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici represents downtown Portland? As someone who resides in Clackamas County, I am not overly concerned with what's going on in Multnomah County. Ask yourself two questions: 1) has a crime been committed against you recently? and 2) have you recently witnessed a crime? If the...
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Washougal Makes Statement in GSHL 2A Opener
A half-century after Woodland won their only state title in football, the Beavers are looking to march their way to another state title, lead by first year head coach Sean McDonald who won three state titles at the helm of Kalama. The Washougal Panthers are looking to make it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2019 and win their first state title in football, lead by head coach David Hajek, who is in the middle of his third stint as head coach of the Panthers. There was pregame rain that drenched both teams during warmups but the rain cleared out by kickoff. The Washougal Panthers and Woodland Beavers came into the night 1-1 as both teams were looking to get league play started on the right foot at Beaver Stadium in Woodland, WA.
kezi.com
Rain chances in the valleys
Good Monday afternoon! I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. A southeast wind has brought smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire into parts of the Willamette Valley today. Air quality readings have deteriorated to hazardous in Oakridge and unhealthy in Eugene. The air quality will improve in the next 1-2 days as we have an increased chance of rain along with an expected shift in our wind direction.
kezi.com
Oregon State receives $50 million grant to develop climate-smart potatoes
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University is trying to enhance soil health and reduce the carbon footprint of the Pacific Northwest potato industry. “What can be done to adopt climate friendly practices that could actually turn the balance of greenhouse gas emissions,” said Jeffrey Steiner, project leader and director of the OSU Global Hemp Innovation Center.
Comments / 2