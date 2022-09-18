Read full article on original website
Related
Child struck by vehicle in Odenton crosswalk Tuesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A child was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Odenton Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The vehicle collided with the child near the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard around 8 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, according to authorities.The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say
Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Passenger Dies After Multi-Vehicle I-270 Crash In Montgomery County, State Police Say
One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning crash on I-270 in Maryland, state police said. Thabiso Mandela Mokuena, 24, was allegedly impaired and driving a Tesla shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 when a chain-reaction crash led to the death of 35-year-old Sandra Lorena Morales De Arevala.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions
One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police
A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.
WMDT.com
Fire destroys Talbot Co. home
WYE MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wye Mills home early Wednesday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 28796 Dolvin Circle for a reported house fire. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the 1-alarm with Tanker Force fire, which took nearly three hours to control.
wfmd.com
35-Year-Old Woman Killed In Montgomery County Crash
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle crash left one woman dead early Sunday morning. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 270, south of Montrose Road around 3:35 a.m. According to Maryland State Police a 2015 Tesla Model S struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota Sienna while travelling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland State Police Investigators Crack 2006 Cold Case After Woman Found Near I-70 Rest Stop
Sixteen years after a young woman was found killed on I-70 in Frederick County, a suspect has been apprehended for her murder, state police announced. White Springs, Florida resident Garry Artman, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree assault for allegedly killing Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, New Mexico in May 2006.
Violent Night In Baltimore Ends With Early Morning Murder In Maryland, Police Say
Multiple investigations have been launched following several separate shootings in Baltimore that ended on Tuesday morning with one man dead, police said. The night of mayhem began shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, when officers followed a blood trail nearly a quarter-mile, where they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.
Maryland State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on I-695
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon.
Edgewater Man Breaks Out Shotgun, Shoots Victim During Altercation, Police Say
Police in Maryland apprehended a shotgun-wielding suspect who allegedly shot his victim during a disagreement in Anne Arundel County, according to officials. Edgewater resident Jeffrey Hysan was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 following a reported shooting in the 300 block of Wilmer Place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video captures police punching suspect before arrest in Baltimore Co.
In videos circulating on social media, you can see an officer kneeling on the suspect while he's punching him. The suspect ignores the officer's commands to put his hands behind his back.
Blood Trail Leads Investigators In Baltimore To Man Shot In Head: Police
A late afternoon shooting is under investigation after police in Maryland were called to a crime scene in Baltimore, authorities announced. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Northwest District were called to the 2900 block of Oakley Avenue, where there was a reported shooting.
Fights break out at county fair in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair, and two fights broke out right in front of the main gate. “I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a fight,” Brian McQuillen said. […]
Wbaltv.com
Crash in Parkville involving police vehicle sends people to hospital
PARKVILLE, Md. — A multiple vehicle crash involving a police vehicle in Parkville sends multiple people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to officials, around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, a crash occurred at the intersection of Old Harford Road and Satyr Hill Road in Parkville between three vehicles. A police vehicle, an SUV and another passenger car were involved in the crash.
Nottingham MD
BCPS announces afternoon school bus delays due to Pine Grove Middle incident
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials say afternoon school bus service is being affected by Tuesday’s incident at Pine Grove Middle School. Due to the active police investigation impacting Pine Grove Middle in Carney, school bus service will be late to the following schools on Tuesday afternoon:. Overlea...
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
NBC Washington
4 Juveniles, 19-Year-Old Charged in Violence at Maryland Football Game
Five people were charged following a violent brawl Friday at a Montgomery County high school football game, officials said. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. The game was canceled, then a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested, NBC Washington reported.
Bay Net
Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
Comments / 0