Late comeback propelled Lex to one of Ohio's biggest prep football upsets
COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived. With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially in the second half.
Section of Educational Place in Mansfield closed through Sept. 23
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Educational Place from Flint Street to Arch Street.
Halt: Bluffton pushes the mute button on Harrod Allen East's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Bluffton as it shut out Harrod Allen East 2-0 at Harrod Allen East High on September 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Bluffton opened with a 2-0 advantage over Harrod Allen East through the first half.
Big start becomes big finish as Canal Winchester bowls over Westerville North
Canal Winchester tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Westerville North 4-1 on September 20 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Canal Winchester opened with a 4-1 advantage over Westerville North through the first half.
Richland Rural Life Center hosts annual chicken dinner on Oct. 1
MANSFIELD -- The Richland Rural Life Center will host its annual chicken dinner on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. The dinner will be held at the center, 969 E. Crall Rd., Mansfield (corner of Stewart Rd. and Crall Rd., Madison area).
Wooster deals goose eggs to New Philadelphia in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Wooster as it shut out New Philadelphia 8-0 in Ohio boys soccer on September 20. Recently on September 13 , New Philadelphia squared off with Lexington in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
Shelby High School applauds achievements of 3 students
SHELBY -- Shelby High School has announced that Alexis McClain has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Student. McClain's Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) was one of the top 50,000 scores across the country. There are approximately 34,000 students across the country being recognized as a Commended Student.
Mary McKinley sorts Richland County history at The Sherman Room
MANSFIELD -- The Sherman Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library is a treasure trove for local historians. Curious about Ohio's first Trial of the Century that happened to take place in Mansfield 1954? Head on up to the Sherman Room and you can find out how the local media breathlessly covered Max Sternbaum's epic murder case.
Humane Society of Richland County hosts Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k Oct. 8
ONTARIO -- For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend on Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k (yes that is a . in front of the 5 so only 700 steps).
Howard Keith Baird
Howard Keith Baird, age 89, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Howard was born September 8, 1933, in Shelby to Virgil and Florence (Stroup) Baird and was a lifelong resident of Shelby. Howard learned to farm at a very early age, when a farm accident severely injured his father. Howard was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School, where he was elected “most courteous” of his senior class. He truly was a gentle courteous man who loved farming, western square dancing, Cleveland sports teams, Shelby Whippet sports, and was the #1 fan of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities.
Playoff picture beginning to take shape as 2nd half of season begins
COLUMBUS — As the season enters its second half this week, the playoff race is beginning to take shape. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
Teen with Mansfield & Ashland ties among the Fugitives of the Week
MANSFIELD — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
Richland Gives free registration is open for local nonprofits
MANSFIELD – Richland Gives registration for Richland County based nonprofit organizations is open through Oct. 31. It is free; however, nonprofit organizations must register each year.
Severe thunderstorms possible in Richland County on Wednesday
MANSFIELD -- Richland County will be under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat, according to Joseph D. Petrycki, Director of Richland County EMA.
Mansfield City BOE approves 5-year pact with Supt. Stan Jefferson
MANSFIELD — Supt. Stan Jefferson still loves coming to work -- even after 31 years with the Mansfield City School District. The Mansfield City School board unanimously approved a five-year contract with Jefferson at Tuesday night's board meeting.
Newark's Johnny Clem joined the Union Army at age 11 during the Civil War
Johnny Clem was a soldier in the service of the United States for most of his life. He was born on Aug. 13, 1851, in Newark, Ohio.
Patricia Lee Hinz
Patricia Lee Hinz, age 79, of Mansfield passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born November 6, 1942, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late David and Dorothy (Black) Vandersommen. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hinz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Richland County commissioners accept EMA director's resignation
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved the resignation of Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Petrycki, effective Sunday. "My understanding is he's found other employment in the private sector for higher pay and something a little more to his liking," Commissioner Tony Vero said. "He will certainly be missed."
