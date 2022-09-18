ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

richlandsource.com

Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair

ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby High School applauds achievements of 3 students

SHELBY -- Shelby High School has announced that Alexis McClain has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Student. McClain's Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) was one of the top 50,000 scores across the country. There are approximately 34,000 students across the country being recognized as a Commended Student.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mary McKinley sorts Richland County history at The Sherman Room

MANSFIELD -- The Sherman Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library is a treasure trove for local historians. Curious about Ohio's first Trial of the Century that happened to take place in Mansfield 1954? Head on up to the Sherman Room and you can find out how the local media breathlessly covered Max Sternbaum's epic murder case.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Humane Society of Richland County hosts Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k Oct. 8

ONTARIO -- For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend on Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k (yes that is a . in front of the 5 so only 700 steps).
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Howard Keith Baird

Howard Keith Baird, age 89, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Howard was born September 8, 1933, in Shelby to Virgil and Florence (Stroup) Baird and was a lifelong resident of Shelby. Howard learned to farm at a very early age, when a farm accident severely injured his father. Howard was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School, where he was elected “most courteous” of his senior class. He truly was a gentle courteous man who loved farming, western square dancing, Cleveland sports teams, Shelby Whippet sports, and was the #1 fan of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Playoff picture beginning to take shape as 2nd half of season begins

COLUMBUS — As the season enters its second half this week, the playoff race is beginning to take shape. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court

BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Patricia Lee Hinz

Patricia Lee Hinz, age 79, of Mansfield passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born November 6, 1942, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late David and Dorothy (Black) Vandersommen. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hinz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County commissioners accept EMA director's resignation

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved the resignation of Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Petrycki, effective Sunday. "My understanding is he's found other employment in the private sector for higher pay and something a little more to his liking," Commissioner Tony Vero said. "He will certainly be missed."
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

