FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
Albany Medical Center announces unified brand
Albany Medical Center announced it's evolving its brand, as its footprint in the Capital Region also grows. Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, and the visiting nurses will now share a common visual identity anchored by the Albany Med health system name and logo. Hospital...
Ten EMS heroes who died in the line of duty were remembered at the EMS Memorial
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — It was a day of remembrance for 10 heroes, EMS workers that died in the line of duty. The New York State Department of Health and EMS community gathered in Albany at the New York State EMS Memorial Ceremony to remember those that dedicated themselves to saving lives.
6th annual Tunnel to Towers Capital Region Tower Climb honors the firefighters of 9/11
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Last week at this time we said it a lot, never forget, that of course in regards honoring those who lost their lives or have been impacted by the attacks on September 11th, 2001...an organization steadfast in that message fundraising in a unique way in Albany Sunday,
New York in search of 2022 State Capitol holiday trees
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy announced that the state is looking for two New York State spruce trees to be displayed in front of the Capitol for the 2022 holiday season. One of the trees will be in...
Runners lace up for Arsenal City 5K
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — The city of Watervliet hosting its 39th Arsenal City 5K run Sunday. The nearly 40-year staple returning after a one year hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020. The city's mayor telling CBS 6 why the race is key in bringing the community together. "Well,...
Schenectady street to be renamed in honor of Neil Golub
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, community leaders and friends gathered at the corner of Nott Street and Maxon Road to honor Neil Golub. Maxon Road will be renamed to also be known as "Neil Golub Way" Price Chopper/Market 32’s Board Chairman Emeritus, Neil Golub, is being...
Ballston Spa CSD plans extra patrols Monday, after anonymous threat
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — Extra patrols will be in all Ballston Spa Central School District school buildings Monday, in response to an anonymous threat. In a message on the district website, officials announced they had been made aware of an anonymous threat shared through social media. On Monday,...
Albany High School briefly under lock down following altercation between students
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A district spokesperson with the Albany School District says that Albany High School was under lock down procedures following what they are calling an altercation between students where a knife was discovered. We're told the lock down was initiated just before 1:00 PM at the...
Economic Conditions Impacting The Backpack Program
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) —The Regional Food Bank’s Backpack program has grown to serve more than 7,000 students in 241 schools across 22 counties. The current economic conditions have made this program more essential than ever since one in seven children in our area are food insecure, but the challenges that the Regional Food Bank is facing to fulfill the need is increasing every day.
Are school safety conversations having an impact on students?
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — With the school year only a few weeks old, multiple districts across the Capital Region have seen school threats, leading to more conversations about school safety. CBS6 wanted to know how these ongoing conversations about school safety and potential threats affect our students?. "Because...
NY's Limo safety task force shuts public out of meeting as members call for IG's findings
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A task force aimed at addressing limo safety issues stemming from the 2018 Schoharie limo crash met behind closed doors on Friday — something they haven’t done before. The meeting comes as the board nears its October 1st deadline to submit their final...
Arrest made in July homicide at Vibez Bar & Lounge
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Police have made an arrest in the July homicide at Vibez Bar & Lounge in Schenectady that killed John Bass. On July 1, 2022 police responded to a report of a shooting at Vibez Bar & Lounge in Schenectady. Upon arrival, Bass was found with...
FOUND: Albany police looking for missing 11-year-old boy
Albany, NY (WRGB) — According to Albany Police, Kulanji has been found. He is in good health and has been safely returned home to his family. Albany Police need your help locating an 11-year-old boy. Kulanji Moore was last seen in the area of North Main Avenue and Washington...
NYS pledges support to Puerto Rico after devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona
SYRACUSE N.Y. — In the wake of devastating flooding and winds caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Police to send 50 troopers to assist with keeping residents safe, with 50 additional troopers being deployed in the coming weeks.
'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
Emergency, Hazmat crews at Schenectady apartment after reports of a meth lab discovered
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating an area of the Netherlands Apartment complex on Dorwaldt Ave in Schenectady for what reports are saying appears to be a methamphetamine cooking lab. Reports first came in around 9:45 am when Schenectady County Patrol Division was executing an...
Cambridge artists, residents upset after vandals strike unique Adirondack chairs
Cambridge residents woke up Sunday morning to find shards of wood at the little league field. Those broken pieces formerly belonging to a collection of artist-created Adirondack chairs, with the rest currently on display throughout the village. Connie Brooks, owner of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, set forth a community project...
Six people arrested following investigation into drug sales in Saratoga County
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says that a lengthy investigation has led to the arrests of 6 people in the county. According to investigators, 31-year-old Terry Fauntleroy and Felix Ortega, 55, were arrested back on September 14th, accused of selling drugs throughout Saratoga County.
Rotterdam man pleads guilty to role in nationwide drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Rotterdam man faced a federal judge, pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges. 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong, also known as "Moose", pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, as well as possessing a firearm. Armstrong admitted to being involved in...
