Colonie, NY

WRGB

Albany Medical Center announces unified brand

Albany Medical Center announced it's evolving its brand, as its footprint in the Capital Region also grows. Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, and the visiting nurses will now share a common visual identity anchored by the Albany Med health system name and logo. Hospital...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

New York in search of 2022 State Capitol holiday trees

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy announced that the state is looking for two New York State spruce trees to be displayed in front of the Capitol for the 2022 holiday season. One of the trees will be in...
POLITICS
WRGB

Runners lace up for Arsenal City 5K

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — The city of Watervliet hosting its 39th Arsenal City 5K run Sunday. The nearly 40-year staple returning after a one year hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020. The city's mayor telling CBS 6 why the race is key in bringing the community together. "Well,...
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Schenectady street to be renamed in honor of Neil Golub

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, community leaders and friends gathered at the corner of Nott Street and Maxon Road to honor Neil Golub. Maxon Road will be renamed to also be known as "Neil Golub Way" Price Chopper/Market 32’s Board Chairman Emeritus, Neil Golub, is being...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Ballston Spa CSD plans extra patrols Monday, after anonymous threat

BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — Extra patrols will be in all Ballston Spa Central School District school buildings Monday, in response to an anonymous threat. In a message on the district website, officials announced they had been made aware of an anonymous threat shared through social media. On Monday,...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WRGB

Economic Conditions Impacting The Backpack Program

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) —The Regional Food Bank’s Backpack program has grown to serve more than 7,000 students in 241 schools across 22 counties. The current economic conditions have made this program more essential than ever since one in seven children in our area are food insecure, but the challenges that the Regional Food Bank is facing to fulfill the need is increasing every day.
CHARITIES
WRGB

Are school safety conversations having an impact on students?

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — With the school year only a few weeks old, multiple districts across the Capital Region have seen school threats, leading to more conversations about school safety. CBS6 wanted to know how these ongoing conversations about school safety and potential threats affect our students?. "Because...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Arrest made in July homicide at Vibez Bar & Lounge

Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Police have made an arrest in the July homicide at Vibez Bar & Lounge in Schenectady that killed John Bass. On July 1, 2022 police responded to a report of a shooting at Vibez Bar & Lounge in Schenectady. Upon arrival, Bass was found with...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

FOUND: Albany police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Albany, NY (WRGB) — According to Albany Police, Kulanji has been found. He is in good health and has been safely returned home to his family. Albany Police need your help locating an 11-year-old boy. Kulanji Moore was last seen in the area of North Main Avenue and Washington...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRGB

Rotterdam man pleads guilty to role in nationwide drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Rotterdam man faced a federal judge, pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges. 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong, also known as "Moose", pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, as well as possessing a firearm. Armstrong admitted to being involved in...
ROTTERDAM, NY

