CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) —The Regional Food Bank’s Backpack program has grown to serve more than 7,000 students in 241 schools across 22 counties. The current economic conditions have made this program more essential than ever since one in seven children in our area are food insecure, but the challenges that the Regional Food Bank is facing to fulfill the need is increasing every day.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO