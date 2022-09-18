ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Northern State outlasts MSU Mankato in Saturday thriller

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7F5R_0i010IyV00

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State defensive back, Ar’Shon Willis intercepted a pass in the final minutes of Saturday’s contest to help seal a win for the Wolves over Minnesota State Mankato.

Northern’s 23-22 win snaps a ten game losing streak to the Mavericks, that dates back to 1971, which was the last time the Wolves knocked off Mankato.

Northern State kept the Mavs off the scoreboard for more than three quarters, while the Wolves themselves raced out to a 20-0 lead.

Camden Dean was brought in to play quarterback for Mankato and his first pass was intercepted.

The Wolves would turn that into a 33 yard, Payton Eue field goal, opening up a 23-0 lead.

That’s when the Minnesota State offense began to roll.

The Mavericks scored touchdowns on each of their next three possessions, including three touchdown passes by the freshman quarterback, Camden Dean.

That closed the gap to 23-20.

After forcing a Wolve three and out, the Mavericks came up with a blocked punt, which went out of the endzone for a safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNiUx_0i010IyV00
Northern State’s Ar’Shon Willis (left) and Ian Marshall (right) lead the Wolves onto the field

Minnesota State now trailed by just one point, 23-22.

The Mavs began a drive toward field goal range, to potentially grab the lead.

However, while facing third and ten, Dean would be intercepted by Willis, sealing a Northern State win with less than 90 seconds to play.

“It’s still unreal right now, I’m still shaking right. I can’t believe it, but I know coach had me in and he knew I could make the play. I told him when I went out, that I’d get the ball back for you. It’s unreal,” Willis said.

“We knew this all week, it only takes one play,” Northern State head coach Mike Schmidt said. “That was the longest 12 minutes, but we knew it was going to come down to a play.”

The Wolves (2-1) were led by quarterback Will Madler, who came into the game after the first two possessions. He was 10-29 for 113 yards and a touchdown through the air. He added 41 yards rushing and a score on the ground..

Stanley Haskins Jr. led the way for Northern on the ground. The former Britton-Hecla Brave rushed for 57 yards, including a 30 yard run in the fourth quarter.

The key to Northern State’s success defensive was rooted in their run defense. They allowed just 43 yards rushing to the Mavericks. The Wolves rushed for 144 yards themselves.

Northern State will travel south next weekend (Saturday, September 24) when they meet Augustana (3-0).

Augustana University football to air live statewide

That contest can be watched on KELOXTRA and the CW of the Blacks Hills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Aberdeen, SD
Football
City
Lead, SD
Local
Minnesota Sports
Aberdeen, SD
College Sports
City
Aberdeen, SD
Local
Minnesota College Sports
City
Mankato, MN
Aberdeen, SD
Sports
Mankato, MN
College Sports
Mankato, MN
Football
Mankato, MN
Sports
KIMT

Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
LAKE MILLS, IA
KEYC

Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Mankato West High School were on a soft lockdown due to a medical situation at a nearby school parking lot. In a notification to parents, the school said classes continued as normal within the building. According to the email, the medical situation happened at the parking lot near the baseball field, just south of the school building along Pleasant Street.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schmidt
Southern Minnesota News

One person transported to hospital; lockdown at Mankato West lifted

A soft lockdown at Mankato West High School that was put in place Tuesday afternoon has been lifted. An email to parents from school administrators says the lockdown was due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.”. A press release from Mankato Public Safety...
MANKATO, MN
wisfarmer.com

Andover man sets world record plow-pull with antique tractor

An Andover, South Dakota man set a new record last weekend pulling a 50-bottom plow with his rebuilt 150-horsepower Case steam-powered tractor at the James Valley Threshing Show in Andover this weekend. It is the largest plow known to have been pulled by a steam engine tractor. Anderson built the...
ANDOVER, SD
Southern Minnesota News

Crash causes power outage in Mankato

A crash Monday caused a power outage in the eastern and northeastern areas of Mankato. A portion of Augusta Dr just east of the golf club entrance was closed while a utility company worked to repair power lines. Mankato Public Safety is investigating the crash.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A truck driver is dead after his semi crashed into a guard rail. The Minnesota State Patrol says it was a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer traveling northbound on I-35 near Mile Marker 3. It collided with a guard rail and started on fire.
TWIN LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern State#Minnesota State#Msu#Augustana University#American Football#College Football#Msu Mankato#Mavericks#Mavs
KEYC

Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
ARLINGTON, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon

An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit

DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mprnews.org

Suspect arrested in Mankato shooting that prompted Friday hospital lockdown

The man suspected in a shooting on Friday that prompted a lockdown of a nearby hospital and clinic in a Mankato, Minn., neighborhood has been arrested. The man is being held at the Blue Earth County Jail on pending charges of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, according to jail records.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Deadly crash closes both directions of I-35W south of Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 35W is closed in both directions in southern Minnesota Thursday following a fatal crash involving a semi-truck.The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened south of Albert Lea, leaving at least one person dead and a semi on fire. Traffic is being diverted to Freeborn County 3.Check back for more details in this developing story.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Driver killed in Interstate-35 semi crash and fire has been identified

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near the Iowa/Minnesota border. It happened near mile marker 3 on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County just before 3 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2017 semi tractor trailer north when the semi hit the guard rail and then caught fire.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy