Northern State outlasts MSU Mankato in Saturday thriller

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State defensive back, Ar’Shon Willis intercepted a pass in the final minutes of Saturday’s contest to help seal a win for the Wolves over Minnesota State Mankato.

Northern’s 23-22 win snaps a ten game losing streak to the Mavericks, that dates back to 1971, which was the last time the Wolves knocked off Mankato.

Northern State kept the Mavs off the scoreboard for more than three quarters, while the Wolves themselves raced out to a 20-0 lead.

Camden Dean was brought in to play quarterback for Mankato and his first pass was intercepted.

The Wolves would turn that into a 33 yard, Payton Eue field goal, opening up a 23-0 lead.

That’s when the Minnesota State offense began to roll.

The Mavericks scored touchdowns on each of their next three possessions, including three touchdown passes by the freshman quarterback, Camden Dean.

That closed the gap to 23-20.

After forcing a Wolve three and out, the Mavericks came up with a blocked punt, which went out of the endzone for a safety.

Northern State’s Ar’Shon Willis (left) and Ian Marshall (right) lead the Wolves onto the field

Minnesota State now trailed by just one point, 23-22.

The Mavs began a drive toward field goal range, to potentially grab the lead.

However, while facing third and ten, Dean would be intercepted by Willis, sealing a Northern State win with less than 90 seconds to play.

“It’s still unreal right now, I’m still shaking right. I can’t believe it, but I know coach had me in and he knew I could make the play. I told him when I went out, that I’d get the ball back for you. It’s unreal,” Willis said.

“We knew this all week, it only takes one play,” Northern State head coach Mike Schmidt said. “That was the longest 12 minutes, but we knew it was going to come down to a play.”

The Wolves (2-1) were led by quarterback Will Madler, who came into the game after the first two possessions. He was 10-29 for 113 yards and a touchdown through the air. He added 41 yards rushing and a score on the ground..

Stanley Haskins Jr. led the way for Northern on the ground. The former Britton-Hecla Brave rushed for 57 yards, including a 30 yard run in the fourth quarter.

The key to Northern State’s success defensive was rooted in their run defense. They allowed just 43 yards rushing to the Mavericks. The Wolves rushed for 144 yards themselves.

Northern State will travel south next weekend (Saturday, September 24) when they meet Augustana (3-0).

That contest can be watched on KELOXTRA and the CW of the Blacks Hills.

