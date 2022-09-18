ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana State's home game against UC Davis to air on ESPNU

FARMINGTON, Utah — As part of its continued partnership with ESPN, the Big Sky Conference announced Tuesday that the UC Davis-Montana State football game on Saturday, Oct. 1 will be televised on ESPNU. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. Mountain time from Bobcat Stadium, as UC Davis makes its...
Notebook: Montana State turns page to Big Sky opener against Eastern Washington

BOZEMAN — Coming off a 40-point loss to Oregon State, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said his team came into Monday’s practice with a positive attitude. “In the game of football you have to be able to turn the page, whether you win or lose,” Vigen said. “Each week's its own week, each opponent brings its different set of both opportunities and challenges.”
Big Sky Notebook: Portland State coach Bruce Barnum frustrated by Montana State's latest game

BOZEMAN — A Big Sky Conference football team played at Providence Park last week, and it wasn’t Portland State — much to Bruce Barnum’s chagrin. Providence Park used to be PSU football’s home, but factors mainly related to Portland’s pro soccer teams forced the Vikings to move to a less ideal setup in Hillsboro. That’s why Barnum, PSU’s head coach, wasn’t happy when he learned that Oregon State would face the Big Sky’s Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.
Week 3: No. 4 Montana State Bobcats fall to Oregon State in Portland

The No. 4 Montana State Bobcats (2-1) faced the Pac-12's Oregon State (3-0) in Portland to close the nonconference portion of their schedule. Montana State overwhelmed by Oregon State in first loss of season. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 2 hrs ago. Before Saturday in Portland, the Bobcats hadn't...
Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings earns 1st collegiate golf victory

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings earned a comfortable victory for his first collegiate win Tuesday at the South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational. Strobel fired a 6-under 138 at The Golf Club at Red Rock, beating second-place Roger Nakagawa of Mines by nine strokes. MSUB’s...
Montana Tech runners sweep Frontier Conference XC awards

A pair of cross country runners from Montana Tech raced off with the Frontier Conference XC awards on Monday. Edwin Kipainoi was the runner of the week for the men, while Hailey Nielson was recognized on the women's side. Nielson is a sophomore from Butte. Kipainoi is a junior from...
