BOZEMAN — Coming off a 40-point loss to Oregon State, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said his team came into Monday’s practice with a positive attitude. “In the game of football you have to be able to turn the page, whether you win or lose,” Vigen said. “Each week's its own week, each opponent brings its different set of both opportunities and challenges.”

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO