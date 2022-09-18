Read full article on original website
Texas Man Finds 12-Foot Alligator Under His Truck On His Way To Work
The alligator was captured safely and turned over to Animal Control.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIBERTY COUNTY ARRESTS 3 IN HOMICIDE OF 16-YEAR-OLD WHOSE BODY WAS DUMPED NEAR PLUM GROVE
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl, whose body was found in Liberty County, more than 50 miles from where she was last seen alive at work. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19; Joel Garcia-Martinez, 20; and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, have been charged with murder. Alvarez-Flores...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Undercover Investigation Update: Job training scam still operating after being ordered to stop
HOUSTON – We have an update on a KPRC 2 undercover investigation we’ve been following for months now. Our team first exposed a Houston business charging job seekers for fake forklift training. The Texas attorney general seized their assets and ordered them to stop operating. But our team has learned people are still losing money and the man at the center of the investigation is dodging authorities and our cameras.
'Absolutely devastated': Family planning baby shower now planning funeral for pregnant woman, unborn son
HOUSTON — Family members planning to attend a baby shower on Saturday will instead be attending a funeral this week for their pregnant relative and her baby. Jennifer Hernandez and her unborn son were shot and killed Friday night in north Harris County. The 20-year-old woman was eight months...
fox26houston.com
3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
Shared from THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc. One is only limited by their imagination. The castle has been owned by several throughout the years, and has remained a curiosity to all that do not know its history.
KWTX
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniuel Hines, 20, for the murder of Curtis Mobley, 18, a young man allegedly found inside the bedroom of Hines’ underage cousin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 23600 block...
Family of Houston nurse charged in deadly Los Angeles car crash launches mental health resource site
Nicole Linton's sister has launched a website promoting mental health awareness.
onscene.tv
Driver Killed In Awful Crash | Houston
09.17.2022 | 2:30 AM | HOUSTON – HCCO Pct 3 & HCSO responded to a 2 vehicle major crash. A white Lexus & a gold Toyota crashed. It is unclear if one driver ran a red light causing the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There re no immediate signs of intoxication. HCSO VCD is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington
HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ANOTHER WOMAN MESSED UP FOR LIFE AFTER A MINOR CRASH-KEEP YOUR FEET OFF THE DASHBOARD
This is probably the sixth minor accident I have seen over the years where injuries were extreme. This weekend a couple were on the way to Galveston and rear-ended another vehicle on the freeway that had suddenly stopped for a chair in the roadway. First, the vehicle was following too close, never heard of the one car length for every 10 miles per hour to stop. The front bumper was pushed back to the radiator. No intrusion into the passenger compartment. The driver of the striking vehicle was fine. His 22-year-old girlfriend is extremely critical. She was riding with her feet on the dashboard. When the airbags went off her knee hit her in the face shattering her left eye socket and breaking her nose. Right leg broken, pelvis shattered, shoulder broken, not sure of other injuries. I wish people would realize how dangerous this is.
Need a weekend getaway? You can escape to this castle on the beach in Galveston
The obvious reason this 5,200-square-foot castle-like home is great for a large group is the fact that it sleeps 12 people and has five full bathrooms and one half-bath.
spacecityweather.com
Houston to sizzle this week, and tracking a new tropical system headed to the Caribbean Sea
Good morning. Houston has one more week of exceptionally hot September weather before the pattern should change, with an increasing likelihood of a decent front pushing into the region. In this post we’ll also discuss the potential for a tropical system to move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Click2Houston.com
‘So thankful to have this time’: Houston Methodist Baytown helps hospice patient see granddaughter get married
BAYTOWN. Texas – The Houston Methodist Baytown transitioned its chapel into a wedding ceremony for a hospice patient’s granddaughter. After traveling from Mexico, Tomasa Macias became ill during her visit to celebrate the engagement of her granddaughter, Myra Perez. The family said the diagnosis was not good and, after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the next step. This would have meant Macias missing her granddaughter’s wedding.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says
On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
Click2Houston.com
Waller County: FM 1488 is getting a makeover!
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District is proposing to widen FM 1488 from BU 290 to Joseph Road in Waller and Harris counties. Waller County keeps on growing! It sits just 40 miles from downtown Houston and only 9 miles from the Grand Parkway, and with Prairie View A&M University next door, what used to be quiet back roads are now main arteries that need a major makeover to handle all the new traffic. This includes FM 1488, which has quickly become a major east/west connection for graduations and football games.
KHOU
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
Teens plotted to chain doors at Madison High, shoot students as they ran, prosecutors say
HOUSTON — Two Madison High School students accused of planning a school shooting faced a judge Tuesday morning. Damian Darias, 17, and Cornell Thomas, 18, are charged with making a terroristic threat, according to court documents. The judge ordered that they remain on 24-hour house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor to track their every move.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest A Hit And Run Suspect
TOMBALL, TX -- On September 17, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a single vehicle hit and run crash in the 26899 block of Tomball Pkwy. Upon arriving, it was discovered that the suspect struck a concrete barrier, causing county property damage. Deputies searched the area and...
