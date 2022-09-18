ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 52

Rasheed Shakir
3d ago

So how is this murder if he was attacked and the other person started shooting first. Maybe I'm missing something, from what I've read this is clearly self defense!!!

Reply(8)
32
Frederick Campbell
3d ago

These young dudes don't have much to live for and their losing their lives for foolishness. 23 year old dead and for what.

Reply(1)
9
Omar Swanson
2d ago

Attacked by 3 to 4 men at his place of business, shot by his attacker, he shot back with a firearm that he was licensed to carry and he gets a murder charge? Something isn't right here.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back

A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, James O’Neil, on Friday, charging him with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus. O’Neil is white, and the children's parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Black Enterprise

26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta

A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area. On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)

One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy